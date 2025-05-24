



The Indian Air Force (IAF) marked a significant milestone on May 23, 2025, as the 47th batch of test pilots successfully completed their rigorous Flight Test Course (FTC) at the esteemed Test Pilot School, part of the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE) in Bangalore.





The graduation ceremony was graced by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, himself an alumnus of the FTC, who attended as the Chief Guest. The FTC, renowned for its demanding 48-week training program, is considered a cornerstone in building the nation's flight testing capabilities, equipping officers with the expertise to evaluate cutting-edge aerial platforms and systems.





Graduates of this prestigious course become experimental test pilots, entrusted with the critical responsibility of testing new aircraft and systems introduced into service, as well as formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and operational parameters.





During his address, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh underscored the vital role of test flying as a specialized and highly demanding field, requiring the utmost standards of professional competence, integrity, and dedication.





He emphasised the IAF’s unwavering commitment to self-reliance, highlighting ongoing indigenisation efforts through ambitious development projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and TEJAS MK-2. The Air Chief called upon the graduating officers to uphold the core values of precision and excellence, which are essential for shaping a strong, capable, and self-reliant India—Sashakt, Saksham, and Atmanirbhar Bharat.





The ceremony also recognized outstanding performers among the graduates. Squadron Leader S Bhardwaj was awarded the prestigious "Suranjan Das Trophy" for the best all-round student test pilot, while Squadron Leader Ajay Tripathi received the "Chief of the Air Staff Trophy" for the best student test pilot in flight evaluation.





The "Maharaja Hanumanth Singh Sword" for the best all-round student flight test engineer was awarded to Squadron Leader Subhrajyoti Paul. Additionally, Wing Commander Ashwini Singh received the Dunlop Trophy for best student test engineer in flight evaluation, and Major Kaustubh Kunte was honoured with the Kapil Bhargava Trophy for excellence in ground subjects.





This event not only celebrated the achievements of the 47th batch but also reaffirmed the IAF’s dedication to fostering technical excellence and self-reliance in aerospace capabilities. The graduation of these test pilots and engineers is a testament to the IAF’s ongoing efforts to maintain operational superiority and contribute to the nation’s vision of technological advancement and indigenization in defence.





Agencies







