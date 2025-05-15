



Operation Sindoor stands as a bold demonstration of India’s evolving military doctrine, technological prowess, and commitment to self-reliance in defence. Launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 civilians dead, the operation targeted terror launch pads deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), marking a significant shift in India’s counterterrorism strategy.





Dr. V K Saraswat, former Director General of DRDO and a key architect of India’s missile and air defence systems, emphasised that Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to the world: India is a force to be reckoned with and cannot be underestimated.





According to Saraswat, the operation showcased not only India’s military precision but also the remarkable indigenisation of its defence technologies. Except for the Russian-supplied S-400, nearly all missiles, drones, and fighter aircraft deployed were designed, developed, and manufactured in India, including key systems like Akash, MRSAM, and LRSAM.





The operation’s success was rooted in years of investment and innovation by Indian agencies such as DRDO and ISRO. The ability to hit targets with pinpoint accuracy deep inside enemy territory, while minimizing collateral damage, highlighted the maturity of India’s guidance, navigation, and weapon systems. Indian forces demonstrated the capability to bypass and jam advanced Chinese-supplied air defence systems deployed by Pakistan, completing complex strikes in just 23 minutes.





Operation Sindoor also underscored seamless tri-service coordination. The Indian Air Force executed precision strikes, the Army neutralized cross-border threats, and the Navy maintained a strategic posture in the Arabian Sea, ensuring full operational preparedness. This comprehensive approach reflected India’s readiness for modern, multidimensional warfare.





The operation’s technological edge is the product of overcoming decades of international restrictions, such as those imposed by the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Under the leadership of visionaries like Dr. Abdul Kalam, India turned adversity into opportunity, achieving over 70-80% indigenisation in weapon systems. While some components are still imported for cost reasons, the overwhelming majority of India’s arsenal is now domestically produced.





Dr Saraswat, highlighted that India’s arsenal now consists predominantly of stand-off weapons, enabling the country to strike targets deep inside enemy territory without crossing borders. This marks a significant shift from traditional warfare, where direct territorial incursions were necessary.





He emphasised that the “complete complexion of warfare is changing,” with technology enabling precision strikes from a distance and reducing the need for close combat.





India is actively developing hypersonic glide vehicles (HGVs), hypersonic missiles, and directed energy weapons such as lasers.





Hypersonic weapons, capable of speeds greater than Mach 5, offer advantages in speed, manoeuvrability, and unpredictability, making them difficult to detect and intercept. India’s recent unveiling and successful tests of HGVs and scramjet-powered missiles place it among a select group of nations with such advanced capabilities.





Directed energy weapons, especially high-powered lasers, are being readied for deployment. Saraswat noted, “A laser beam will be able to kill a drone in no time… as you know, a laser beam travels at the speed of light. So you can see that in such a short time you can do the entire damage, so nobody has time to move”.





India’s manoeuvrable ballistic missile defence system, developed under Saraswat’s guidance, is now ready for deployment. This system is designed to intercept and neutralise incoming missile threats, enhancing India’s defensive posture.





Saraswat also underscored India’s progress toward self-reliance (Atmanirbhar) in defence technologies, achieving 70-80% indigenisation in weapon systems. While some components are still imported due to cost-effectiveness, the majority of critical systems are now produced domestically.





The integration of hypersonic and directed energy weapons is expected to revolutionize India’s military capabilities, providing rapid response options and complicating adversary defences.





These technologies compress the time available for enemy reaction, fundamentally altering deterrence dynamics and the strategic calculus of potential adversaries.





Capability Status Key Features Hypersonic Glide Vehicles Unveiled, in advanced testing Mach 5+ speeds, manoeuvrability, long range Hypersonic Missiles Tested, under development Scramjet propulsion, precision strikes Directed Energy Weapons Near deployment Speed-of-light engagement, anti-drone utility Ballistic Missile Defence Ready for deployment Manoeuvrable interceptors, indigenous technology





Operation Sindoor marked a doctrinal shift by erasing the distinction between terrorists and their state sponsors, sending a clear warning that any state supporting terrorism would face direct and proportional retaliation. The global response was notably supportive of India’s right to defend itself, and the operation helped reframe the Kashmir issue as a fight against terrorism rather than a bilateral dispute.





Looking ahead, Saraswat highlighted India’s pursuit of next-generation technologies, including hypersonic missiles and directed energy weapons, further strengthening its deterrence and operational capabilities. India’s defence sector, propelled by the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance), is now poised to meet future challenges with indigenous solutions and strategic confidence.





Operation Sindoor is not just a military success but a defining moment that signals India’s arrival as a technologically advanced, self-reliant, and assertive global power in defence.





