The 'Haldi Ghati' military exercise played a pivotal role in India's rapid and effective mobilisation of its armed forces for Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.





Conducted from April 18 to 22 under the Department of Military Affairs, the exercise was designed to enhance seamless communication and operational integration among the Army, Navy, and Air Force.





This tri-service war game focused on establishing robust, real-time communication channels and integrating air defence assets into Joint Air Defence Centres in forward areas, anticipating potential hostilities.





During the exercise, advanced communication systems were deployed, and command-and-control structures were consolidated, enabling defence headquarters to maintain a comprehensive, real-time battlefield picture along the India-Pakistan border.





This integration allowed for swift, coordinated decision-making and ensured that the armed forces could monitor and respond to developments with clarity.





When Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (POK), the groundwork laid by the 'Haldi Ghati' exercise proved invaluable.





The tri-services maintained real-time communication, enabling rapid mobilisation and coordinated precision strikes on nine terror camps. The integrated command systems also facilitated the successful countering of Pakistani drone attacks on May 7, 8, and 9, as ground formations had been extensively trained in future warfare techniques during the exercise.





The effectiveness of the 'Haldi Ghati' exercise was further demonstrated in the days following the initial strikes, as India was able to deliver substantial damage to critical Pakistani military assets, including airbases, radar sites, air defence systems, and command centres.





The exercise's emphasis on jointness, seamless communication, and integrated air defence ensured that the Indian armed forces could respond swiftly and decisively, ultimately leading to a halt in military actions after a brief but intense period of conflict.





The 'Haldi Ghati' exercise was instrumental in preparing India's military for rapid, coordinated action during Operation Sindoor by establishing integrated communications, joint command systems, and enhanced tri-service coordination-key factors that enabled the swift and effective response to the crisis.





