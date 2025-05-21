Skyroot Aerospace has achieved a significant milestone in India’s private space sector with the successful completion of the crucial stage separation test for its Vikram-1 rocket. The test, which utilized Skyroot’s in-house developed ultra-low shock pneumatic separation system, verified the smooth and reliable separation of Stage 2 from Stage 3.





This technology is essential for the safe deployment of sensitive satellite payloads, as it minimizes mechanical shock during the separation process, thereby safeguarding both the rocket stages and the payload.





The flawless performance of the pneumatic separation system not only ensures the integrity of the launch vehicle but also enhances the reliability of Vikram-1’s multi-stage architecture, which is critical for mission success. This accomplishment brings Skyroot a step closer to launching India’s first privately designed and developed orbital-class launch vehicle, with the maiden orbital flight expected later this year.





In addition to the separation system, Skyroot’s Raman Mini thrusters have also cleared their flight qualification tests. These 50N thrusters, made from high-performance alloys and equipped with 3D-printed coaxial swirl injectors, demonstrated robust and consistent performance across all chambers.





The thrusters are now qualified for integration into Vikram-1’s Orbital Adjustment Module, where they will provide precise pitch and yaw control during flight. Their role is vital in fine-tuning the rocket’s trajectory and ensuring the accurate deployment of customer satellites, further bolstering the mission’s reliability.





Vikram-1, named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India’s space program, is designed to deliver up to 480 kg to low Earth orbit and 290 kg to sun-synchronous polar orbit. The rocket offers rapid assembly and launch capabilities with minimal infrastructure, making it highly competitive in the global small satellite launch market. Its architecture comprises three solid propulsion stages and a liquid-fuelled fourth stage powered by Raman engines, enabling multi-orbit insertion and cost-effective access to space.





These recent achievements underscore the rapid progress of India’s private space sector and highlight Skyroot’s growing capability to compete on a global scale. With both the stage separation system and Raman Mini thrusters now flight-proven, Vikram-1 is well on track for its upcoming launch, poised to deliver customer payloads into orbit and further cement India’s position in the commercial space industry.





