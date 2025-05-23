



Veda Aeronautics, under the leadership of Managing Director Dipesh Gupta, has rapidly emerged as a significant force in India’s defence technology sector, leveraging robust R&D and a strong commitment to indigenous development.





At Milipol India 2025, the company showcased a comprehensive suite of advanced unmanned systems and battlefield electronics, reflecting both battlefield learnings and the evolving needs of Indian security forces.





Veda’s flagship offering is the Sureshastra Mark-1, a long-range UAV developed under the Indian Air Force’s Meher Baba program. With an initial contract for 200 systems, deliveries are already underway, and the company is enhancing the platform’s attack capabilities to meet future Air Force requirements.





This UAV is designed for real-time surveillance, precision strikes, and tactical reconnaissance, aligning with global trends where drones have proven decisive in recent conflicts such as those in Ukraine and West Asia.





For the Indian Army, Veda is developing a canister-launched loitering munition, currently in the prototyping phase for integration with the BMP platform. Additionally, the company’s hard-kill anti-drone solution, the Interceptor, has been selected for a Make-II drone kill system proof-of-concept. This integrated platform combines radar, vision, and explosive-guidance to ensure complete neutralization of hostile drones. Veda is also advancing FPV (First Person View) drones, inspired by operational insights from contemporary battlefields.





Expanding its portfolio for the Navy, Veda is designing an underwater decoy, with plans to evolve it into a mini attack drone, leveraging its expertise in swarm drone technology and long-range communications. For infantry applications, the Veda X Fire Control System stands out. Developed under a Make-II initiative, this system enables rapid target acquisition and hit probability assessment, with Veda shortlisted among the top contenders for an 800-unit procurement.





A highlight of Veda’s innovation is its involvement in the Indian Air Force’s High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) programme. In partnership with UAE-based Mira Aerospace, Veda is developing solar-powered stratospheric platforms capable of persistent Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), communication relay, and strategic surveillance over extended periods. HAPS platforms operate above commercial air traffic, offering weeks or months of coverage, making them ideal for border monitoring, disaster response, and electronic warfare support.





For homeland security, Veda is introducing a Gunshot Detection System, developed with French firm METRAVEB Defence. This technology instantly identifies the direction and origin of gunfire, enhancing survivability for soldiers and law enforcement. The system is being localised for Indian requirements and will serve Army vehicles, paramilitary units, and state police. Veda is also the technical partner for Simunition, a US-made training ammunition, with plans to indigenisation conversion kit production as demand grows.





Veda’s manufacturing facility is located in Greater Noida, with over 60% of components sourced from Indian MSMEs and start-ups, and a strict policy against Chinese content. The company prefers to source from Europe, the US, and allied nations, ensuring supply chain security and technological integrity. While exports are not a current priority, Veda is exploring co-development and future export opportunities, particularly with the UAE’s EDGE Group, and is considering markets in Latin America and Africa for long-term expansion.





Central to Veda’s growth is a dedicated R&D division that benchmarks against global standards and anticipates future operational needs. The company’s philosophy is to stay ahead of the curve, investing heavily in differentiated, futuristic systems that address real-world challenges. Despite being less than four years old, Veda has quickly established itself as a leader in indigenous defence innovation, though it acknowledges the need for greater support to help start-ups transition from prototype to serial production.





Veda Aeronautics exemplifies the new wave of Indian defence technology start-ups: agile, research-driven, and deeply committed to the “Make in India” vision. From advanced UAVs and anti-drone solutions to strategic HAPS platforms and next-generation fire control systems, Veda’s offerings are tailored to the complex demands of modern warfare and homeland security. As Dipesh Gupta asserts, the company’s ethos is not to follow trends but to set them, ensuring that India’s armed forces remain at the technological forefront.





