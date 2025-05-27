



In a significant blow to the banned CPI (Maoist) insurgency in Jharkhand, security forces killed a top Maoist commander during a fierce gunfight in Palamu district late on May 26, 2025.





The encounter unfolded near the Sitachuan area, between Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits, following intelligence inputs about Maoist activity in the region.





The deceased has been identified as Tulsi Bhuiyan (also reported as Tulsi Bhuniyan), a senior commander of the CPI (Maoist). The operation, involving personnel from Jharkhand Jaguar and the state police, was launched with the objective of targeting Nitesh Yadav, a notorious Maoist carrying a bounty of ₹15 lakh. Yadav reportedly sustained a bullet injury during the exchange of fire, although police officials have stated that this information is still being verified.





During the post-encounter search, security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including a self-loading rifle, from the site, underscoring the preparedness and firepower of the Maoist group. The operation is part of a broader, intensified anti-Naxal campaign in Jharkhand, which has seen several high-profile Maoists neutralized in recent days.





In the adjoining Latehar district, security forces eliminated Manish Yadav, another CPI (Maoist) member with a ₹5 lakh bounty, during a separate encounter. Additionally, Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander carrying a ₹10 lakh reward and in possession of two X-95 automatic rifles, was apprehended. Both Manish and Kundan were long-time operatives, implicated in numerous violent incidents, including a 2013 attack that left 10 police personnel dead.





These encounters follow the recent killing of Pappu Lohra, chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP)—a splinter Maoist group—and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu. Lohra, wanted in nearly 100 cases and carrying a ₹10 lakh bounty, was also involved in the 2021 killing of a Jharkhand Jaguar deputy commandant.





The recent operations and recoveries of arms and ammunition highlight the sustained efforts by security forces to dismantle Maoist networks in Jharkhand. The identification of the deceased and verification of injuries are ongoing, as authorities maintain heightened vigilance in the region.





Based On A PTI Report







