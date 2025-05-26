



Congress leader Salman Khurshid, addressing the Indian community in Seoul as part of an all-party delegation, made significant remarks regarding the ongoing Operation Sindoor and India’s stance on terrorism.





Khurshid emphasised that India’s military response following the Pahalgam terror attack was both precise and measured, targeting only terrorist camps within Pakistan and refraining from any broader aggression.





He clarified that the escalation occurred only after India was provoked by retaliatory actions from Pakistan, which led to the neutralisation of a Pakistani air base, sending a strong message that India would not tolerate provocations or attacks on its sovereignty.





Khurshid highlighted that while Pakistan was compelled to call for a cessation of hostilities, Operation Sindoor has not been concluded, underlining the government’s cautious approach and ongoing vigilance. He stressed the importance of restraint and responsibility, especially as India aspires to be both a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (world teacher) and ‘Vishwa Mitra’ (world friend), roles that demand a high degree of maturity in international relations.





Khurshid also pointed out the global challenge of inconsistent attitudes toward terrorism, noting that nations unaffected by terrorism often fail to distinguish between militants, terrorists, and so-called freedom fighters, which complicates the international narrative. He urged that India’s perspective and experiences with terrorism, particularly those of the people from Jammu and Kashmir, must continue to be communicated globally.





The all-party delegation, led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including representatives from the BJP, CPI-M, AITC, and diplomatic circles, is part of a broader diplomatic initiative by the Modi government. This initiative involves seven multi-party delegations tasked with informing the international community about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and reinforcing India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism in all its forms.





Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, has seen the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation has reportedly resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. Khurshid’s statements in Seoul reflect India’s resolve to maintain pressure on terrorist networks while engaging diplomatically with the world to build consensus against terrorism and ensure the security of its citizens.





Based On ANI Report







