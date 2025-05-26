



An all-party delegation from India, spearheaded by Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor, recently undertook a significant diplomatic mission to New York, underscoring India's steadfast and unified stance against terrorism in all its forms.





The delegation, which included prominent parliamentarians such as Bhubaneswar Kalita and Milind Murli Deora from the Rajya Sabha, Shashank Mani Tripathi and Ganti Harish Madhur from the Lok Sabha, as well as Ambassador (Retd.) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, represented a cross-section of India's political spectrum.





This visit, as highlighted by the Consulate General of India in New York, was a key element of India's broader diplomatic engagement with major international partners, particularly the United States, aimed at fostering global cooperation in combating terrorism.





A poignant moment of the delegation's visit was their trip to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, where they paid homage to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. This act of remembrance was not only a tribute to the innocent lives lost but also a reaffirmation of India's unwavering commitment to the global fight against terrorism.





The delegation expressed solidarity with all victims of terrorism, emphasizing the need for a united international response to such inhuman acts.





In addition to commemorative activities, the delegation engaged in substantive discussions with leading think tanks, academic institutions, and media representatives in New York.





These interactions focused on the strategic partnership between India and the United States, with particular emphasis on collaborative measures to address the evolving threat landscape posed by terrorism.





Throughout their engagements, the delegation reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and highlighted the country's unified national resolve to confront and eliminate this menace.





The visit forms part of India's ongoing efforts to strengthen its global partnerships and encourage international consensus on the urgent need for more robust mechanisms to counter terrorism. The delegation stressed the importance of disrupting terror support networks and ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice.





By advocating for stronger international cooperation and collective security measures, the delegation aimed to reinforce India's position as a responsible global actor committed to counter-terrorism.





The all-party delegation's program in New York reflects India's proactive approach to diplomatic outreach, its dedication to reinforcing global partnerships, and its determination to play a leading role in the international community's fight against terrorism.





The visit not only communicated India's clear and resolute stance but also contributed to building momentum for enhanced global collaboration on security and counter-terrorism initiatives.





Based On ANI Report







