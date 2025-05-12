



India’s recent response to escalated hostilities with Pakistan has been widely recognized for its measured and resolute approach, marking a significant shift in its strategic doctrine. Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev highlighted that India’s stance is now firmly rooted in a "tit for tat" doctrine-meaning India will respond proportionally to provocations, particularly cross-border terrorism, and will persist with such responses unless substantive reforms are undertaken by Pakistan.





The conflict was triggered by a major terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which India attributed to groups based in Pakistan. In retaliation, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Notably, the Indian Air Force struck Malir Cantt in Karachi, demonstrating India's willingness to escalate militarily to deter further attacks.





India’s operations were characterised by the use of indigenous technologies and systems, underscoring its growing self-reliance in defence capabilities. According to Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, former DRDO chairperson, this conflict was a testament to India's "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) defence posture, with advanced homegrown systems playing a pivotal role in the operations.





The conflict rapidly escalated over four days, involving missiles, drones, and heavy artillery exchanges along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border areas. As the risk of a broader war-including potential nuclear escalation-became apparent, diplomatic channels were activated. Pakistan, facing intense pressure and potential internal destabilisation, reached out to the United States, warning of the catastrophic consequences if the conflict continued, including the risk of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of non-state actors.





The United States, along with several other nations, played a crucial mediating role. Direct communications between senior military officials from both sides, facilitated by international actors, culminated in a ceasefire agreement effective from the evening of May 10, 2025. President Donald Trump publicly acknowledged the efforts of both nations, emphasising the avoidance of massive loss of life and destruction, and praised the leadership for their prudence in halting aggression.





Despite the ceasefire, violations were reported within hours, with India asserting that it would continue to respond decisively to any breaches. The Indian military remains on high alert, with all bases and systems fully operational and ready for any contingency. India’s Foreign Secretary and military officials have made it clear that any future terrorist actions originating from Pakistan will be treated as acts of war, reinforcing the new doctrine of proportional and persistent retaliation.





Sachdev’s remarks encapsulate the prevailing sentiment within Indian strategic circles: India seeks peace and prioritises economic development, but will not hesitate to respond forcefully if provoked. The "tit for tat" doctrine is intended as a clear deterrent, signalling to Pakistan and the international community that India will not tolerate cross-border terrorism and will maintain pressure until meaningful reforms are enacted by its neighbour.





The 2025 conflict and subsequent ceasefire represent a turning point in India-Pakistan relations. India’s assertive yet measured military response, underpinned by its "tit for tat" doctrine, has sent an unequivocal message regarding its red lines and willingness to escalate if necessary. While the ceasefire has brought temporary calm, both sides remain vigilant, and the underlying issues-particularly terrorism and regional stability-continue to pose significant challenges for future peace.





ANI







