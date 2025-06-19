



Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group marked a significant milestone for India’s defence and aerospace sector by unveiling the country’s first jet-powered Kamikaze UAV, the Astra-100, at the 55th International Paris Air Show.





Developed under its deep-tech brand ARROBOT, the Astra-100 is a fixed-wing, jet-powered drone designed for autonomous combat missions. The UAV stands out for its complete reliance on indigenous systems, encompassing flight control, propulsion, and telemetry, highlighting India’s advancing capabilities in autonomous defence technologies.





The Astra 100 boasts an operational range of 200 km and a top speed of 450 km/h, and it has already completed successful test trials earlier this year, setting a new benchmark for combat UAVs in India.





Alongside the UAV, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace also introduced a fully indigenous 40 KGF micro turbojet engine, engineered for use in UAVs and cruise missiles. This engine, part of a family of four (14, 19, 25, and 40 KGF), was successfully tested at the company’s Hyderabad facility in the presence of DRDO officials. The 40 KGF engine represents a major leap in India’s propulsion capabilities and underscores the culmination of years of research, development, and manufacturing precision aimed at self-reliant defence technologies.





The company’s showcase at the Paris Air Show also reflects its expanding global footprint. Raghu Vamsi recently acquired WMT Precision LLC, a 40-year-old aerospace manufacturing firm in Syracuse, USA, known for producing fuel nozzles for major global aerospace players.





This strategic acquisition enhances Raghu Vamsi’s expertise in critical aero engine components and secures a strong presence in the North American market. Earlier in the year, the company also acquired PMC Group (UK), marking its entry into the oil and gas sector with a focus on high-performance nickel alloy components, further broadening its engineering portfolio beyond aerospace and defence.





To support its growing product range, Raghu Vamsi is developing a state-of-the-art 250,000 sq ft manufacturing facility at Hardware Park, Hyderabad. Expected to be operational by early 2026, this facility will feature specialised divisions for high-precision machining for global OEMs, sub-assemblies for missile systems, and final assembly for engines, UAVs, and unmanned ground vehicles.





The plant is projected to create over 1,000 high-skilled jobs, significantly boosting India’s domestic aerospace manufacturing capacity and reinforcing the nation’s move toward defence self-reliance.





Raghu Vamsi Aerospace’s unveiling of the Astra 100 UAV and the 40 KGF micro turbojet engine at the Paris Air Show not only demonstrates India’s technological advancements in autonomous warfare and propulsion systems but also signals the country’s readiness to lead in the global aerospace arena through innovation, indigenous development, and strategic international expansion.





