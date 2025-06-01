



In a dramatic escalation of the Baloch insurgency, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for a large-scale and highly coordinated armed operation in Surab city, asserting that it now exercises complete control over the area.





According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the operation was launched on the evening of May 31 and targeted key installations of the Pakistani state, including military, administrative, and financial facilities.





The assault reportedly lasted for more than three hours, during which BLA fighters took strategic positions throughout the city. The group alleges that it successfully seized control of multiple Levies and police stations, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, a government guest house, and several local bank branches, effectively paralyzing state infrastructure and disrupting government functions.





The BLA further detailed that its fighters damaged or destroyed a number of state facilities, setting fire to three security force vehicles, several banks, warehouses, and the government guest house, signalling a significant blow to the operational capacity of state forces in the region.





During the course of the operation, BLA members also detained several Levies and police personnel, confiscating approximately 30 Kalashnikov rifles along with other weapons and military equipment. The detained individuals were reportedly released later, with the BLA stating that this was done under “conditional concessions” based on their Baloch identity, indicating a form of selective leniency toward local personnel.





A particularly tragic incident during the operation involved the Assistant Deputy Commissioner Hidayatullah Buledi, who attempted to confront the BLA fighters at the DC office. According to the BLA statement, Buledi was detained and locked in a room, where he subsequently died due to suffocation.





The group described this death as accidental, though the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. In the aftermath of the operation, the BLA established checkpoints on the Quetta-Karachi and Surab-Gidar highways, further restricting the movement of state forces and tightening their grip on the region.





The BLA has reiterated that this operation is a continuation of its broader campaign for Baloch national liberation, vowing to persist in targeting all symbols and institutions of the Pakistani state. The group’s actions highlight the ongoing volatility in Balochistan and underscore the persistent challenges faced by the Pakistani government in maintaining control over restive regions.





The scale and audacity of the operation are likely to have significant implications for security dynamics in the area, potentially prompting a robust response from state authorities.





