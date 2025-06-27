



At the foundation ceremony of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre in Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the pivotal role of Central Electronics Limited (CEL) in advancing India’s defence capabilities, particularly in the production and support of the BrahMos missile system and modern warfare technologies.





He highlighted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two major defence industrial corridors have been established in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with Uttar Pradesh witnessing rapid development across six key nodes.





The Lucknow node, in particular, has commenced the production of the BrahMos missile, a significant milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This facility, inaugurated in May 2025, is equipped to produce 80 to 100 BrahMos missiles annually and is integrated with advanced technologies such as Microwave Ferrite, radar systems, electronic warfare, and naval stealth procedures.





CEL, a Ghaziabad-based public sector enterprise, has emerged as a crucial supplier of advanced components and subsystems for the BrahMos missile, as well as other strategic platforms.





The company’s expertise in electronics and its expanding role in the defence sector were lauded by the Chief Minister, who noted that CEL’s contributions have been instrumental in the successful testing and deployment of both BrahMos and Akash missiles during Operation Sindoor.





These missiles were tested against targets in Pakistan, demonstrating their reliability and enhancing India’s defence preparedness. The successful operational use of these systems has not only strengthened India’s security but also established their credibility on the global stage, with both missiles now being recognised as “Pakistan-tested” and trusted worldwide.





The foundation of the CEL-ESDS Green Data Centre, a first-of-its-kind facility in India with a planned 30 MW capacity and an investment of about ₹1,000 crore, marks CEL’s diversification into critical digital infrastructure.





This data centre is designed to meet high standards of uptime and security, supporting both defence and civilian applications. The event also coincided with CEL’s golden jubilee, symbolising its transformation from a company once facing uncertainty to a “Mini-Ratna” enterprise ready to realise the dream of a developed India (“Viksit Bharat”).





CEL’s integration into the BrahMos missile production ecosystem and its expansion into advanced data and green energy infrastructure reflect a broader strategy to position India as a leader in defence technology and self-reliant manufacturing. The synergy between government vision, industrial capability, and technological innovation is propelling institutions like CEL to the forefront of India’s defence and strategic sectors.





