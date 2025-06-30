



International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi has publicly contradicted US President Donald Trump’s claims that recent US and Israeli airstrikes had “totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program and set its ambitions back by decades. Grossi stated that while the attacks caused “severe damage” to key Iranian nuclear facilities, they did not destroy the core industrial and technological capacities required for uranium enrichment.





According to Grossi, Iran retains the ability to restart uranium enrichment “in a matter of months” if it chooses to do so.





Grossi explained that Iran could have “a few cascades of centrifuges spinning and producing enriched uranium” within months, or potentially even sooner. He emphasized that “one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there,” making clear that the strikes, while significant, were not comprehensive.





This assessment aligns with early evaluations from the Pentagon and the Defence Intelligence Agency, which suggest the attacks may have only delayed Iran’s nuclear program by several months rather than years or decades.





The IAEA chief also raised concerns about Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent, which is just below weapons-grade and could theoretically be further processed to yield material for multiple nuclear bombs if Iran decided to pursue weaponization. However, the IAEA currently lacks clarity on whether this stockpile was moved before the strikes or if it was partially destroyed, as Iran has not allowed international inspectors access to the bombed sites since the attacks.





In response to the strikes and subsequent international scrutiny, Iran’s parliament voted to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, further complicating efforts to monitor and assess the true extent of the damage and Iran’s current nuclear capabilities. Despite this, Grossi has expressed willingness to engage diplomatically, emphasising that a long-term solution to the crisis must be diplomatic, not military.





Grossi’s statements make clear that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, though heavily damaged, remains fundamentally intact and could be revived within months. This directly challenges the narrative of a crippling, long-term setback advanced by the US administration, and underscores the ongoing risks and uncertainties surrounding Iran’s nuclear ambitions and the effectiveness of military interventions as a means of non-proliferation.





