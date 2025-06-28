BDL's AMOGHA-III 3rd-Gen, man-portable, fire-and-forget Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM)





India is on the verge of a significant leap in defence capability, marked by the near-completion of three major missile systems and the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) across its defence research infrastructure. These developments are the result of over a decade of focused research and indigenous innovation, reflecting the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defence technology.





The Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is entering its final phase of trials. Designed for two-person teams, this lightweight missile system weighs approximately 30 kg and boasts a range exceeding 3 km.





Its successful development is set to significantly enhance the Indian Army’s anti-tank warfare capabilities, offering a modern, portable, and highly effective solution against armoured threats. The MP-ATGM system includes not only the missile but also an integrated launcher, target acquisition system, and fire control unit, all of which have demonstrated high performance in diverse conditions.





The missile’s tandem warhead has shown remarkable effectiveness against contemporary tank armour, and it can be deployed for both day and night operations, including top-attack modes. With developmental trials now complete and Army requirements met, the system is poised for final evaluation and subsequent induction into service.





Parallel to this, the Astra-2 air-to-air missile is undergoing combined development and user trials. With a range of 150-160 km—about 50 km more than its predecessor, Astra-1—Astra-2 is set to provide the Indian Air Force with a substantial edge in aerial combat.





The missile is expected to be integrated with the indigenously developed TEJAS fighter jet within a year, enhancing the aircraft’s combat reach and survivability. The value of such extended-range missiles was underscored during recent operational scenarios, where air superiority and stand-off engagement proved decisive.





Another critical system nearing completion is the Very Short Range Air Defence (VSHORAD) missile. This portable air defence solution has successfully completed high-altitude trials and is now set for final summer and winter evaluations. Capable of engaging targets as close as 500 meters and up to 5 km away, VSHORAD provides vital last-ditch protection for frontline units against aerial threats.





In addition to these hardware advancements, DRDO has made significant strides in integrating artificial intelligence across all its laboratories. The Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAR), a DRDO entity, is spearheading efforts to harness AI for defence applications, aiming to accelerate research, streamline operations, and prepare for the evolving nature of future conflicts.





This AI-driven transformation ensures that India’s defence research ecosystem remains agile and capable of delivering cutting-edge solutions quickly and efficiently.





The government’s emphasis on Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) has catalysed these achievements, opening opportunities for both public and private sector manufacturers to contribute to the modernization of India’s armed forces. Collectively, the near-completion of these missile systems and the adoption of AI mark a decisive leap forward in India’s defence preparedness and technological autonomy.





Based On Times Now Report







