



India’s participation in the Axiom-4 (Ax-4) mission marks a significant leap in the nation’s space research ambitions, with a strong focus on studying biology to support long-duration spaceflight. Led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), the experiments are designed to deepen understanding of how biological systems function in microgravity—knowledge that is crucial for sustaining human life on extended missions beyond Earth.





Among the planned research projects, ISRO is investigating the physical and cognitive effects of computer screen usage in microgravity. This study aims to assess how astronauts interact with electronic displays, examining changes in eye movement, gaze fixation, and stress levels. Insights from this research will inform the design of more intuitive and ergonomic spacecraft computer systems, enhancing astronaut performance and well-being during missions.









Another major area of focus is the study of microalgae and cyanobacteria. ISRO, working with NASA and Redwire, is exploring the growth, metabolism, and genetic activity of three strains of edible microalgae and two cyanobacteria strains in space.





These organisms are of interest due to their potential as sustainable food sources, given their rich protein and bioactive content. Understanding how microgravity affects their development could pave the way for closed-loop life support systems that recycle air and provide nutrition on long journeys.





The Ax-4 mission also includes research into skeletal muscle dysfunction—a common challenge for astronauts in weightlessness. By identifying the pathways of muscle loss and testing possible therapies, ISRO’s studies aim to develop countermeasures that will help maintain astronaut health on future deep-space missions.





Additionally, the mission will probe the effects of spaceflight on the germination and growth of six crop seed varieties. This research is critical for developing space agriculture, which is essential for food security during prolonged stays in orbit or on other planets.





Axiom Space, the Houston-based company orchestrating Ax-4, has pioneered a new era in government-sponsored space travel by allowing countries to purchase rides to the International Space Station (ISS) instead of building their own rockets.





This is Axiom’s fourth mission, and it features astronauts from India, Hungary, and Poland, each conducting experiments that reflect their national priorities. Beyond science, the astronauts are also flying food items that celebrate their cultural heritage, further highlighting the mission’s international and collaborative spirit.





India’s science experiments aboard Axiom-4 are at the forefront of research into biological processes in microgravity. These studies are expected to yield breakthroughs in astronaut health, sustainable life support, and space agriculture, all of which are foundational for humanity’s ambitions in long-duration space exploration.





