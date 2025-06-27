



From the 1975 launch of Aryabhata to the landmark Axiom-4 mission in 2025, ISRO has rapidly evolved into a global space power, balancing independent achievements with international collaborations. This trajectory has positioned India at the forefront of both space and deep-sea exploration, supported by robust government reforms, increased private sector participation, and a surge in foreign investment.





ISRO’s Upcoming Missions: The Next Frontier





Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Program





ISRO’s most anticipated project is the Gaganyaan mission, which will mark India’s entry into independent human spaceflight. The first uncrewed test flight is scheduled for December 2025 and will carry the humanoid robot Vyommitra into Low Earth Orbit using the GSLV MK-III (LVM-3) rocket.





This mission will validate critical systems for human spaceflight, paving the way for subsequent uncrewed tests in 2026 and culminating in the first crewed Indian mission in 2027, aiming to send three astronauts into orbit. Participation in the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station in 2025, with Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on board, will provide vital operational experience and training ahead of Gaganyaan’s crewed launch.





Samudrayaan Mission





Scheduled for 2026, the Samudrayaan Mission represents ISRO’s foray into deep-sea exploration. A three-member crew will descend to 6,000 metres in a specialized submersible developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT). The mission will study marine biodiversity, seabed ecosystems, and mineral resources, supporting India’s Blue Economy vision and technological advancement in ocean sciences.





Chandrayaan-4: Lunar Sample Return





Chandrayaan-4, planned for 2027, will be India’s first lunar sample return mission. This complex operation will involve two launches and assembling four modules (Transfer, Lander, Ascender, and Re-entry) in lunar orbit. Its goal is to collect and return Moon soil and rock samples, potentially in collaboration with international partners like Russia or NASA.





Chandrayaan-5 / LUPEX: Lunar Polar Exploration





Following Chandrayaan-4, ISRO and JAXA (Japan) will collaborate on the Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX mission, targeting the lunar south pole’s permanently shadowed regions. The mission will focus on the study of lunar water and volatiles, crucial for future lunar habitation and exploration.





Venus Orbiter Mission (Shukrayaan)





Set for launch around 2028, the Venus Orbiter Mission will study Venus’s atmosphere and surface, marking India’s entry into planetary exploration beyond the Moon and Mars.





Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan-2)





Planned for 2031, Mangalyaan-2 will build on the success of India’s first Mars mission. It is expected to feature a lander, rover, and even a helicopter, aiming to demonstrate advanced interplanetary landing and exploration capabilities.





Bharatiya Antariksha Station (Indian Space Station)





By 2028–2035, ISRO plans to establish its own space station, weighing 20 tonnes and orbiting at 400 km altitude. The station will support 15–20 day astronaut stays, further cementing India’s independent human spaceflight capabilities.





AstroSat-2





AstroSat-2, a successor to India’s first multi-wavelength space observatory, is in the proposal stage and will advance astrophysics research with new instruments and capabilities.





Strategic Significance





These upcoming missions signify a pivotal shift in India’s scientific and technological landscape. They promise not only technological breakthroughs and enhanced international prestige but also economic and strategic benefits by fostering innovation, supporting the blue economy, and unlocking access to critical resources. ISRO’s ambitious roadmap underscores India’s commitment to global leadership in space and ocean exploration, setting the stage for a new era of discovery and collaboration.





Agencies







