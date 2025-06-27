



Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) marks a significant milestone for India’s space ambitions and is widely seen by experts as a crucial stepping-stone for the country’s much-anticipated Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.





Shukla’s mission, which launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon-9 rocket, is the first time in 41 years that an Indian has travelled to space, following in the footsteps of Rakesh Sharma’s iconic flight in 1984.





As the pilot of the Axiom-4 Mission, Shukla is accompanied by Commander Peggy Whitson of the US, and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. Their journey represents not just a personal achievement but a collective leap for India’s space program.





Experts, including R.C. Kapoor from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, emphasize that Shukla’s participation in the ISS mission will provide invaluable experience and scientific insights that will directly benefit the Gaganyaan mission, which is in its final stages of preparation and slated for launch in 2027.





The Gaganyaan program, India’s first indigenous human spaceflight initiative, has seen four astronauts undergo advanced training in Russia and Bengaluru, preparing them for the rigors of space travel. Shukla’s experiments aboard the ISS, particularly those focused on space nutrition and the effects of microgravity and radiation on edible microalgae, are expected to enrich the knowledge base necessary for the success of Gaganyaan and future long-duration space missions.





The significance of this mission has been widely acknowledged by leaders and experts alike. Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt (retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), hailed Shukla’s journey as a testament to India’s growing global presence in space exploration and a harbinger of the nation’s aspirations in human spaceflight.





Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, both congratulated Shukla, highlighting the pride and inspiration his mission brings to over 1.4 billion Indians. Shukla himself has expressed that his mission is not just a personal journey but a collective one, carrying the hopes and dreams of the entire nation as India’s flag returns to space after four decades.





Upon docking at the ISS’s Harmony module, Shukla will embark on a fortnight of scientific research, focusing on food and space nutrition, and studying microalgae as a potential high-nutrient food source for future missions.





The data and experience gathered from these experiments are expected to directly inform and enhance the planning, training, and execution of the Gaganyaan mission.





Shubhanshu Shukla’s space journey is not only a proud moment for India but also a pivotal step in the country’s quest to establish itself as a leader in human space exploration, paving the way for the successful realization of the Gaganyaan mission and beyond.





Based On IANS Report







