



Coratia Technologies, a pioneering underwater robotics start-up founded by Debendra Pradhan and Biswajit Swain, has recently secured $2 million (approximately ₹17.1 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by MGF Kavachh, a SEBI-registered Category-II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) and venture capital fund based in New Delhi.





The company, incubated at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, specializes in the development of advanced underwater robotics solutions, with its core products being autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). These technologies are designed to address critical challenges in underwater inspection and maintenance, particularly for infrastructure such as dams, bridges, ports, and pipelines, as well as for defence applications.





MGF Kavachh, founded in 2024 by former defence secretary Ajay Kumar, focuses on investing in early-stage start-ups operating in frontier and deep technology sectors. The firm’s leadership has highlighted Coratia Technologies’ potential to transform maritime security, energy infrastructure, and the safety of underwater assets by leveraging indigenous engineering and precision-driven innovation.





According to MGF Kavachh’s managing partner, Raj Sethia, Coratia’s solutions have significant implications for the longevity and resilience of critical underwater infrastructure, which is often difficult to inspect and maintain using traditional methods.





Venture partner Sarjeet Yadav emphasised that supporting Coratia’s indigenously-engineered solutions not only boosts technological self-reliance but also safeguards vital maritime assets and advances operational readiness, reinforcing national security.





The investment aligns with a broader trend in which navies worldwide are increasingly investing in unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) to enhance their defence capabilities, scientific research, and commercial operations.





Former vice chief of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Satish N Ghormade (Retd), noted that such investments are crucial for bolstering India’s indigenous underwater domain capabilities, especially as global demand for advanced defence technologies continues to rise.





The funding comes at a time of heightened interest in defence tech start-ups from both the Indian government and private investors. Recent geopolitical developments, including conflicts involving India and its neighbours, as well as broader global tensions, have underscored the urgency of ramping up defence spending and advancing technological innovation in the sector.





The Indian government has responded by setting ambitious targets for defence procurement and exports, with contracts worth nearly ₹2 trillion expected to be signed in FY26 and defence export targets set at ₹35,000 crore by 2025 and ₹50,000 crore by FY29. The Ministry of Defence’s recent record of signing 193 contracts in FY25, 177 of which were with domestic firms, further demonstrates the government’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technology.





From a market perspective, Indian defence tech start-ups have raised $349 million across 91 equity funding rounds since 2019, reflecting robust investor confidence and a favourable policy environment. The recent funding of Coratia Technologies by MGF Kavachh is emblematic of this momentum, positioning the company as a key player in the rapidly evolving landscape of underwater robotics and defence technology.





Coratia’s focus on autonomous and remotely operated underwater vehicles, combined with its strong foundation in advanced technologies such as sonar scanning, bathymetry, 3D mapping, and AI, positions it to deliver safer, faster, and more efficient solutions for both civil and defence applications.





The investment in Coratia Technologies underscores the strategic importance of underwater robotics in addressing national security challenges, supporting critical infrastructure, and advancing India’s technological sovereignty in a rapidly changing global environment.





