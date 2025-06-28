



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a significant five-nation diplomatic tour from July 2 to July 9, 2025, marking a series of firsts and reinforcing India’s global partnerships across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.





The itinerary includes official visits to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, with the central highlight being Modi’s participation in the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





The tour commences in Ghana on July 2-3, representing the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in over three decades. In Accra, PM Modi will engage in talks with President Nana Akufo-Addo to review and enhance bilateral cooperation, focusing on economic, energy, and defense sectors, as well as development partnerships.





This visit aims to deepen India’s engagement with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, reaffirming shared commitments to regional collaboration.





From July 3-4, the Prime Minister will visit Trinidad & Tobago—the first Indian Prime Ministerial visit to the Caribbean country since 1999. Modi will meet with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar to strengthen the longstanding historical and cultural ties between the two nations. He is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament, a gesture underscoring the importance of parliamentary diplomacy and people-to-people connections.





The next leg takes Modi to Argentina on July 4-5, where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Javier Milei. The agenda includes reviewing ongoing cooperation and exploring new opportunities in defense, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, and investment. The visit is intended to further deepen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Argentina.





From July 5-8, PM Modi will be in Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a State Visit to Brasília. The summit, hosted by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will see Modi exchange views with leaders from major emerging economies on key global issues such as reform of global governance, peace and security, multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.





Modi is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines and will discuss broadening the strategic partnership between India and Brazil in areas including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health, and people-to-people linkages.





The final stop is Namibia on July 9, marking Modi’s first visit to the country and only the third ever by an Indian Prime Minister. In Windhoek, he will hold talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, pay homage to Namibia’s founding father Dr. Sam Nujoma, and is expected to address the Namibian Parliament. The visit underscores India’s commitment to deep-rooted historical ties and aims to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.





This ambitious tour is seen as a strategic outreach to bolster India’s presence and partnerships in the Global South, strengthen bilateral ties, and push forward India’s priorities on the international stage, particularly at the BRICS Summit.





