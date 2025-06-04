



An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Brussels following a high-profile visit to the United Kingdom. The delegation, received by India’s Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, is on a diplomatic mission focused on consolidating global consensus against cross-border terrorism.





The Brussels visit is part of a two-day program packed with meetings aimed at strengthening international resolve and cooperation to counter terrorism. The Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg highlighted the unified message of the delegation, stating that they are "On One Mission, One Message, One India," emphasising the bipartisan nature of India’s stand against terrorism.





The delegation comprises a cross-section of Indian political leadership, including BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran. This composition underscores the Indian Parliament’s collective approach to the issue, transcending party lines to present a united front globally.





Prior to their arrival in Brussels, the delegation concluded a significant outreach in the UK, where they engaged with key British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora. The meetings included interactions with the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Chairman of the Conservative Party, and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel. The discussions centred on the imperative of international accountability for terrorism financing and the need to scrutinise Pakistan’s use of international funds, particularly in the context of loans from the IMF and World Bank.





Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing the press, described terrorism as a "cancer" that demands global action. He highlighted the novelty of the all-party delegation initiative, which received strong support from British lawmakers and opinion leaders. The delegation also pressed for greater transparency regarding Pakistan’s financial flows, questioning whether funds intended for development were being diverted to support terrorism and weapons procurement.





Congress MP Amar Singh elaborated on the delegation’s efforts to communicate India’s challenges with terrorism to UK leaders, urging Pakistan to clarify its stance and take responsibility for its actions. The delegation’s meetings with UK officials, including Minister for Citizenship and Migration and Minister for Equalities Seema Malhotra, further reinforced India’s commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and sought to build a broader coalition of support.





The diplomatic outreach is closely linked to recent security developments, notably Operation Sindoor. Launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored militants, Operation Sindoor marked a decisive military response. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





This operation has been cited as setting a "new normal" in India’s counter-terrorism posture, demonstrating both military resolve and diplomatic engagement.





The all-party delegation’s visits to London and Brussels are part of a broader global outreach to convey India’s firm stance against terrorism, seek international cooperation, and ensure that the issue remains at the forefront of global diplomatic agendas. The initiative reflects a rare moment of cross-party unity in Indian politics, with leaders from across the spectrum working together to address one of the country’s most pressing security challenges.





This sustained diplomatic effort not only reinforces India’s position on the global stage but also seeks to hold Pakistan accountable for its role in fostering terrorism, urging the international community to demand transparency and responsibility in the use of international financial resources.





Based On ANI Report







