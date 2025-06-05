



The recent diplomatic outreach in Washington, DC, saw a high-stakes face-off between Indian and Pakistani delegations, both seeking to shape international opinion following heightened tensions after India's Operation Sindoor—a military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.





The Indian delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and comprising members from across the political spectrum, arrived in the US after a multi-country tour, while the Pakistani team, headed by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, began its mission in New York before converging in Washington.





India's Assertive Stand





Shashi Tharoor, representing India, delivered a strong message highlighting Pakistan's long-standing policy of supporting terrorist groups. Quoting Hillary Clinton, Tharoor stated, “You can't breed vipers in your backyard and expect them to bite only your neighbours,” directly accusing Pakistan of fostering terrorism and then suffering its consequences.





He argued that Pakistan’s claim of being a victim of terrorism is self-inflicted, referencing the rise of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan and its roots in policies originally supported by Islamabad.





Tharoor made it clear that India will not engage in dialogue under threat, drawing a vivid analogy: “If your neighbour unleashes his Rottweilers to bite your children... and then says, let's talk, you think he's going to talk to him until he either unleashes those Rottweilers or locks them up in a kennel or puts them to sleep.





It's as simple as that”. He reiterated that India does not seek war, but will not remain passive in the face of aggression, and will respond robustly to any further attacks.





BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, also part of the delegation, mocked the Pakistani outreach as ironic, likening it to “the Devil quoting from the scriptures,” and criticized Pakistan’s attempts to present itself as a peace-seeking nation while allegedly supporting terrorism and relying on failed military strategies and foreign imports.





Pakistan's Counter-Outreach





The Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto, presented itself as a “peace delegation” and called for joint intelligence sharing on terrorism, a proposal summarily dismissed by the Indian side as insincere. Pakistan’s diplomatic push was widely seen as a reaction to India’s extensive outreach, which included sending teams to 33 countries to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor.





Strategic Messaging And International Reception





Both delegations had packed schedules in Washington, with meetings lined up with influential US lawmakers, committees, think tanks, and media outlets.





Tharoor acknowledged the challenge of breaking through the crowded US media landscape but expressed confidence that India’s message would resonate with those concerned about terrorism and South Asian stability.





India’s approach was notably broader, with its delegation visiting more countries than Pakistan’s, which focused only on key capitals such as Washington, Brussels, and London. This strategic difference underscored India’s intent to build a global consensus against cross-border terrorism and to highlight the contrast between its democratic, development-focused image and Pakistan’s alleged duplicity.





US Response And International Dynamics





The Indian position received support from influential US figures, with House Foreign Affairs Chairman Brian Mast endorsing India’s right to self-defence and emphasizing the strength of US-India relations. Former US National Security Advisor John Bolton also publicly justified India’s action as legitimate self-defence following the Pahalgam attack.





Meanwhile, Pakistan appeared to be on the defensive, with its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reportedly urging US President Trump to facilitate talks with India. However, India maintained that any dialogue would be strictly limited to the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and the status of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





Conclusion





The simultaneous presence of both delegations in Washington, DC, created a rare and pointed diplomatic contest, with India decisively framing the narrative around terrorism and self-defence, while Pakistan struggled to counter allegations of duplicity. India’s all-party outreach, led by Tharoor, not only “decimated” the Pakistani effort in terms of clarity and conviction but also reinforced New Delhi’s position as a responsible actor seeking peace, yet uncompromising on security. The episode highlighted the growing international acceptance of India’s stance and the increasing isolation of Pakistan on the issue of cross-border terrorism.





Based On ANI Report







