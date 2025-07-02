



Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, ahead of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, D.C., has underscored the pivotal role of the Quad in shaping the global future, particularly within the Indo-Pacific region.





Speaking at a joint press conference, Wong emphasised that the partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States is not only crucial for the member countries but also for the broader region and the entire world.





She highlighted the urgency of collective action in the face of escalating strategic challenges, echoing sentiments expressed by the US Secretary of State regarding the Indo-Pacific's centrality to the future of the 21st century.





Wong described the current Quad meeting as especially significant, given the backdrop of increasing global competition and conflict, notably in Europe and the Middle East. She pointed out that the Quad countries collectively represent nearly a quarter of the world’s population and account for over one-third of global GDP, underlining the grouping’s substantial influence and responsibility.





The Australian Foreign Minister noted that the Quad’s agenda focuses on practical cooperation in critical areas such as technology, supply chain resilience, and maritime security—sectors that are vital for regional stability and prosperity.





The Quad, Wong reiterated, is a partnership of independent, sovereign nations, each bringing its unique perspectives and interests to the table. However, she stressed that the strength of the Quad lies in its unity and collaborative approach to addressing shared challenges. The partnership, according to Wong, is designed to enhance safety, resilience, and prosperity in a region undergoing rapid change, with a focus on tangible outcomes that benefit all member states and the wider Indo-Pacific.





Tracing its origins to the collaborative response to the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, the Quad has evolved into a major diplomatic platform committed to supporting an open, stable, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.





The upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, featuring key leaders such as India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan’s Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and Australia’s Penny Wong, is expected to further consolidate this commitment.





The meeting will serve as a forum for the four nations to deepen cooperation on issues critical to regional security and prosperity, reinforcing the Quad’s role as a cornerstone of Indo-Pacific diplomacy in the 21st century.





Based On ANI Report







