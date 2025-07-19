



Despite being among the world’s most wanted terrorists—each carrying multi-million dollar bounties and international condemnation—a select group of individuals continue to live openly in Pakistan under the apparent patronage of the country’s powerful military and intelligence apparatus. Their unrestricted operations involve planning cross-border attacks, radicalizing recruits, and running extensive criminal syndicates. Here is a detailed account of these notorious figures, the crimes attributed to them, and their protected status.





1. Hafiz Muhammad Saeed





Hafiz Saeed is the co-founder and chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based Islamist militant group responsible for devastating attacks across India, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the 2006 train bombings in Mumbai, causing hundreds of deaths. Designated a terrorist by the US, UN, and several other international bodies, Saeed officially remains "under house arrest" in Lahore. However, reports reveal he lives in comfort with military protection. Despite convictions for terror financing, he has operated with significant impunity, using fronts like Jamaat-ud-Dawa to continue fundraising and recruitment activities.





2. Masood Azhar





Masood Azhar, founder of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), orchestrated several high-profile attacks including the 2019 Pulwama bombing, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the IC814 hijacking. Despite his designation as a global terrorist by the United Nations and intense pressure from India and the world, Azhar remains at large in Pakistan. Officially "untraceable," he has continued delivering speeches and issuing threats against India. Pakistan routinely claims ignorance of his whereabouts, yet credible intelligence indicates he continues to operate from Bahawalpur, reportedly under army protection.





3. Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi





Serving as Lashkar-e-Taiba’s military chief and a master architect of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi is a UN-sanctioned terrorist. He was briefly imprisoned in Pakistan for terror financing and swiftly released on bail, despite abundant evidence from Indian and Western agencies. Security analysts allege that he retains safe addresses in both Punjab province and Islamabad, shielded by military and diplomatic interventions.





4. Syed Salahuddin





The chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin, openly calls for violent jihad against Indian security forces and has threatened to "turn Kashmir valley into a graveyard." Listed as a global terrorist by both the US and India, Salahuddin continues to lead the United Jihad Council and actively organizes rallies in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He has publicly admitted to fighting Pakistan's war in Kashmir and enjoys open support from Pakistan’s security establishment.





5. Dawood Ibrahim





Dawood Ibrahim, leader of the D-Company syndicate, is wanted for orchestrating the 1993 Mumbai bombings, extensive drug trafficking, extortion, and criminal activities spanning continents. Labelled a global terrorist by India, the US, and the UN, Dawood’s syndicate is implicated in supporting terrorist operations, including providing logistics for attacks like 26/11. Despite countless international warrants, he is widely acknowledged to be living in Karachi under the protection of the Pakistani state and its intelligence services.





6. Iqbal Bhatkal





A chief architect and leader of the Indian Mujahideen, Iqbal Bhatkal is responsible for multiple bombings and attacks across India. He has managed to evade capture for years, reportedly residing in Karachi. His organizational prowess allows for effective recruitment and management of sleeper cells operating in Indian territory.





7. Riyaz Bhatkal





Riyaz Bhatkal, co-founder of the Indian Mujahideen and principal financier, also remains at large in Karachi. Under his leadership, the Indian Mujahideen has executed several high-profile terrorist attacks in India, significantly increasing their operational reach and sophistication.





Pakistan’s Role And Ongoing Inaction





Despite a "mountain of evidence" and repeated international appeals, Pakistan has consistently failed to genuinely prosecute or curtail the activities of these individuals. Instead, there is strong evidence of continued state-sponsored support. Pakistani authorities often claim detentions or house arrest, but these measures are widely reported as cosmetic, ensuring luxurious and secure havens for these leaders. Even when formally convicted for terrorism financing, sentences appear lenient with underlying state protection, especially when global attention wanes.





The presence and activities of these terrorists within Pakistan not only undermine regional peace but also highlight deep-seated issues in global counterterrorism cooperation. Pakistan's inaction—ranging from obstructed UN resolutions to token arrests—signals tacit approval, if not direct support, from both its military and political elite.





Conclusion





The continued freedom and privileged status of these notorious terrorists in Pakistan underscores a grave challenge to security and justice in South Asia. Their ability to plan, recruit, and expand operations with apparent impunity—while victims seek accountability—remains a major international concern, frequently spotlighted by India and world agencies. The lack of meaningful Pakistani action leaves the region exposed to further orchestrated violence.





Based On A NDTV Report







