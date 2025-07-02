



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an astronaut with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), where he is leading pioneering research on muscle stem cells and human health in microgravity.





Shukla’s primary scientific focus is the Myogenesis experiment, conducted inside the Kibo laboratory’s Life Sciences Glovebox—a sealed, sterile workspace designed for handling biological samples in space.





This experiment, developed in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (InStem), investigates how muscle stem cells behave and regenerate in the absence of gravity.





The core objective of Myogenesis is to understand why astronauts experience muscle loss during extended space missions. In microgravity, the function of mitochondria—the cell’s energy producers—is disrupted, leading to muscle atrophy and impaired muscle cell regeneration.





The study involves testing metabolic supplements that may enhance muscle repair and support mitochondrial function. Insights from this research could not only improve muscle health for astronauts on long-duration missions but also pave the way for new treatments for age-related muscle loss and muscle-wasting diseases on Earth.





In addition to his scientific work, Shukla recorded an educational video for Indian school students, explaining how the human digestive system adapts to space conditions. This outreach effort aims to inspire young minds and foster interest in space science by demonstrating the unique challenges the human body faces in microgravity, such as changes in digestion and nutrient absorption.





Shukla’s contributions are part of a larger Indo-international collaboration involving ISRO, NASA, and Axiom Space, marking a significant milestone as he is the first Indian to directly conduct experiments on the ISS.





His work is complemented by other Ax-4 crew members, who are engaged in studies on astronaut mental well-being, brain-computer interfaces, and cardiovascular health, alongside the ongoing research of the ISS’s Expedition 73 crew.





The Ax-4 mission, launched on June 25, 2025, and docked with the ISS on June 26, is scheduled to last up to 14 days. Shukla’s research and educational initiatives not only advance scientific understanding but also highlight India’s growing role in international space exploration and biomedical research.





