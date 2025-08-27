



The Indian Navy has initiated a major push toward strengthening its counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a four-day conflict between India and Pakistan that unfolded from May 7 to May 10.





According to Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, detailed assessments following the operation have underlined the vulnerability of modern warships when facing swarms of inexpensive, low-cost drones.





Unlike traditional aerial threats posed by fighter aircraft or missiles, small UAVs present a unique challenge. The Navy’s frontline assets, which rely on costly surface-to-air missiles amounting to millions of dollars each, cannot expend such high-value munitions against cheap expendable drones without severely depleting their limited stockpiles, creating an asymmetry in cost and sustainability of warfare.





This has driven the urgent need to induct specialised counter-drone systems that can effectively neutralise UAVs without straining the Navy’s air defence inventory.





Vice Admiral Sobti emphasised that lessons from Operation Sindoor are being incorporated across doctrinal, technological, and operational levels to ensure preparedness for evolving warfare scenarios. During the operation, India launched coordinated strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories, specifically in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.





These strikes, executed by Indian armed forces, triggered fierce exchanges over four days, testing India’s joint operational capabilities. The Navy’s role in the crisis was pivotal, with naval assets placed on high alert and personnel described as “absolutely raring to go.” Sobti reflected confidence in the force’s readiness and morale, underscoring the high combat spirit displayed by sailors and officers alike during the crisis.





The counter-UAV initiative is part of a broader modernisation effort, with the Navy also exploring longer-range offensive vectors capable of striking both sea and land-based targets with precision. Such developments are expected to give India extended reach and flexibility in future conflicts, deterring adversaries by projecting power deep into contested regions.





This focus on longer-range attack assets complements counter-drone warfare by ensuring that while defensive measures protect naval fleets from UAVs and asymmetric threats, offensive firepower can simultaneously disrupt hostile command centres, terror camps, and launch sites well away from Indian borders and coastal areas.





The analysis of Operation Sindoor brought forward several operational imperatives: the necessity for multi-layered low-cost air defence systems, integration of directed-energy weapons such as lasers or high-power microwave emitters for neutralising drones, and the rapid deployment of electronic warfare suites to jam or take control of rogue UAVs.





These capabilities are particularly crucial in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), where Indian naval ships regularly encounter hostile surveillance drones and potential swarm attacks from state and non-state actors.





In parallel, the Navy is aligning its modernisation approach with India’s broader strategic focus on counterterrorism operations, network-centric warfare, and maritime domain awareness.





Vice Admiral Sobti highlighted that much of the restructuring and capability enhancement is based on real, battle-tested experiences rather than hypothetical scenarios, thereby ensuring that forthcoming upgrades are directly relevant to contemporary challenges.





The induction of counter-UAV systems, coupled with investment in long-range strike mechanisms, signals a structural transformation in how the Indian Navy prepares for hybrid threats in modern warfare.





The lessons of Operation Sindoor have provided a wake-up call for India’s defence establishment to adopt more sustainable, cost-effective, and layered war fighting strategies against both conventional and unconventional threats.





As the Navy moves forward, this dual approach—neutralising low-cost aerial threats like drones while simultaneously expanding strategic offensive depth—will form the cornerstone of India’s maritime posture in the region and beyond.





Based On A PTI Report







