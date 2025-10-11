

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, has issued a stern warning to Pakistan following multiple explosions in Kabul and other regions of the country on Thursday. Addressing a press conference at the Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi, Muttaqi strongly condemned the attacks and cautioned Islamabad against “playing games” with Afghanistan.

He declared that the courage of Afghans should not be underestimated, invoking the experiences of global powers such as the Soviet Union, the United States, and NATO, who faced resistance during their interventions in Afghanistan.





The Afghan capital, Kabul, was shaken by a series of explosions and gunfire late Thursday evening. According to reports from Al Jazeera, social media was flooded with speculation blaming Pakistan for orchestrating the attack. The blasts occurred as tension between the Taliban-led government and Pakistan continues to worsen, with both sides trading accusations over cross-border security issues and militant activities.





Referring to the blasts, Muttaqi said, “We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Problems cannot be solved through such actions.” He urged Pakistan to “solve their issues on their own” while emphasizing that Afghanistan, after more than four decades of violence, now enjoys peace. Muttaqi further warned that repeating the mistakes of past powers would be unwise, asserting that Afghanistan’s people and forces are capable of defending their sovereignty.





The Afghan Foreign Minister stressed that not a single inch of Afghan territory has been captured by any external actors. He said that “everyone has been removed” from Afghan soil over the last four years, underscoring the Taliban’s complete control over the nation. He dismissed concerns that Afghanistan could once again serve as a base for terrorism, stating, “That can never happen. There is an Afghan rule on Afghan land. The government there is strong.”





During his press conference in New Delhi, Muttaqi highlighted Afghanistan’s commitment to fostering better relations with both India and Pakistan, while insisting such relationships must not be one-sided. He noted that Afghanistan seeks to engage India in trade, education, and infrastructure partnerships. “We will meet businesses here in India. We want people to work in hospitals, electricity, and mines,” he said, inviting Indian participation in the Afghan reconstruction process.





A significant part of Muttaqi’s address focused on boosting trade connectivity through the Chabahar Port, a route jointly developed by India and Iran. Muttaqi emphasized that India and Afghanistan must work together to overcome the obstacles caused by U.S. sanctions. “Chabahar will be a good way... India and Afghanistan should have joint talks with the US,” he said, noting that trade restrictions adversely affect both nations. He recognized the port’s role as a vital lifeline for Afghan-Indian economic ties.





Touching on Afghanistan’s historical and spiritual linkages with India, Muttaqi acknowledged the Deoband Islamic Centre in Uttar Pradesh as a “Roohani Markaz” (Spiritual Hub) connected deeply with Afghanistan. He announced his plans to visit Deoband and promote educational exchanges for Afghan students in India, calling it an effort to strengthen cultural bonds between the two Muslim communities.





Muttaqi also revealed progress on diplomatic normalization, stating that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had agreed to allow Afghan diplomats to return to New Delhi. This step, he said, demonstrates India’s willingness to maintain institutional communication with Kabul even though formal recognition of the Taliban government remains pending.





Afghanistan and Pakistan remain at odds over the presence of anti-Pakistan militant groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which Islamabad blames for recent attacks on its security forces. Reports suggest that the recent Kabul blasts might have targeted senior TTP figures, including its chief Noor Wali Mehsud. The Taliban government has denied providing safe havens to any militant outfit, arguing that Afghanistan has not harmed any other nation in the last four years.





Muttaqi’s current six-day visit to India is his first since the Taliban seized power in August 2021. His trip comes at a sensitive time, as both Afghanistan and Pakistan experience heightened tensions.





While Kabul seeks to project an image of internal stability and international engagement, Islamabad continues to voice concerns about insurgent sanctuaries across the border. The explosions in Kabul, coinciding with Muttaqi’s India visit, have only added to the volatility of South Asia’s geopolitical landscape.





Based On ANI Report







