

The Border Security Force (BSF) commissioned twenty-nine new officers, including two women, into its ranks as Assistant Commandants following the completion of a comprehensive 28-week training program at the BSF Officers’ Training Academy in Tekanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The newly graduated batch includes personnel who previously served as subordinate officials and successfully qualified through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE).

This course marked a milestone in BSF’s modern warfare training as it incorporated, for the first time, a dedicated module on drone warfare. The inclusion of this subject reflects the BSF’s adaptation to emerging battlefield technologies and lessons learned from recent operations.

The training module covered the tactical deployment of drones for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat support missions — an area gaining critical importance in border security and counter-insurgency operations.





The introduction of drone warfare training was directly influenced by operational insights acquired during Operation Sindoor, India’s strategic retaliatory mission against Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.





During the operation, BSF units played a vital role in forward reconnaissance and target monitoring using unmanned aerial systems. The operation demonstrated the effectiveness of integrating drones into multi-domain operations, prompting the force to formalise training in this area.





In alignment with these developments, the BSF Officers’ Training Academy has established a dedicated School for Drone Warfare. This specialised unit is focused on developing structured expertise in unmanned systems, electronic warfare applications, and counter-drone tactics.





The school aims to build indigenous capability in handling both offensive and defensive drone operations, reinforcing BSF’s ability to secure India’s 6,000-km-long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.





The academy’s Director and Additional Director General (ADG) Shamsher Singh presided over the ceremonial parade, taking the salute from the new officers. He urged the freshly commissioned Assistant Commandants to uphold professionalism and maintain the highest standards of discipline and courage, citing the valor and commitment displayed by BSF personnel during Operation Sindoor, which received commendation from the Prime Minister.





Assistant Commandant Chaman Bhai Gorwal was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour for being the best trainee in the batch, recognising his exceptional performance across tactical, leadership, and academic disciplines.





The overall training emphasis was on combat readiness, advanced tactical decision-making, and integration of modern surveillance technologies, ensuring that the newly commissioned officers are equipped to meet high-tech security challenges along India’s borders.





The induction of drone warfare training represents a key transformation in BSF’s operational doctrine. As drones become integral to border surveillance, anti-infiltration efforts, and tactical response missions, the newly trained officers will form the vanguard of technology-driven security operations.





Their expertise will support both independent BSF missions and future inter-agency collaborations with the Indian Army, Air Force, and DRDO for integrated border management and counter-drone defence.





Based On PTI Report







