



The Dharashakthi Integrated Electronic Warfare (EW) system is engineered to provide the Indian Armed Forces with advanced capabilities in both communication (COM) and non-communication (Non-COM) electronic warfare. Its primary role is to intercept, monitor, and disrupt enemy electronic signals while ensuring secure military communications.





Tailored for deployment in desert and plain terrains, Dharashakthi is optimised for regions such as the Samaghat and Shatrughat sectors. This makes it suitable for high-temperature, open-field operational theatres where visibility and range are critical.





The platform integrates specialized modules for COM and Non-COM segments. The COM segment focuses on radio-frequency interception, analysis, and secure messaging, while the Non-COM component targets radar signal detection, jamming, and electronic countermeasures.





Dharashakthi is equipped with an advanced Electro-Optical (EO) suite, incorporating high-resolution visual and infrared sensors. These enable precise target acquisition, battlefield surveillance, and real-time threat assessment in varying light and weather conditions.





Its radio systems are designed for long-range, interference-resistant communication. These are complemented by electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) functionalities to maintain secure links under electronic attack.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has formally sanctioned a large-scale production order for Dharashakthi valued at ₹5,150 crore. This approval marks a strategic investment in indigenous EW capability, supporting the government's focus on self-reliance in defence technologies.





This procurement will significantly enhance India’s electronic warfare readiness in sensitive border sectors, particularly those requiring strategic dominance over enemy signal networks. The system’s dual-segment design ensures multi-domain applicability, reinforcing both tactical and strategic operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







