



Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali aboard the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, marking a special occasion with the Indian Navy personnel off the coasts of Goa and Karwar.





He hailed the carrier as a towering symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat﻿ (self-reliant India) and praised the exceptional coordination among the three Indian armed services during Operation Sindoor, which compelled Pakistan to surrender swiftly.​





In his address onboard INS Vikrant, PM Modi lauded the Indian Navy for instilling fear in Pakistan, the Indian Air Force for their extraordinary skill, and the Indian Army for their bravery. Together, their coordinated effort ensured the success of Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister emphasized that the personnel involved deserve hearty congratulations for their valour and dedication.​





Continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces, PM Modi expressed his privilege to spend the festival among India's brave servicemen and women. He described INS Vikrant not merely as a warship but as a testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, and commitment. The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s defence export ambitions, noting more than 40 warships and submarines have been built domestically since 2014 and mentioned the global interest in India's BrahMos missile system.​





PM Modi reflected on the powerful spirit aboard INS Vikrant during his visit. He expressed being moved by the naval personnel singing patriotic songs recounting Operation Sindoor and stated that no words could fully convey the experience felt by a jawan on the battlefield. Modi affirmed that his Diwali felt special being shared with the armed forces.​





Further, PM Modi stressed India’s significant progress in eradicating Maoist terrorism. He recounted that before 2014, 125 districts were affected by Maoist violence, and now only 11 remain, with just three heavily impacted.





Over 100 districts are free from this terror and are celebrating Diwali with hope and development for the first time. The government’s combined efforts of security action and development have facilitated this success, enabling infrastructure growth and mainstreaming millions who were previously under threat.​





The Prime Minister concluded by recognising the dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of India's security forces in this fight against extremism and terrorism, celebrating their role in shaping a safer and more prosperous India.​





Agencies







