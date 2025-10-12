



In a major setback to Pakistan’s economic narrative, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has clarified that the United States is not interested in exploring oil reserves in Pakistan, contradicting earlier statements made by former President Donald Trump. Wright’s remarks have effectively dismantled Islamabad’s expectations of a potential American investment boom in its energy sector.





During a public address last month, Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan was sitting atop vast untapped oil reserves, suggesting that Washington could invest heavily in exploring them.





However, Wright’s recent statement paints a different picture, describing Trump’s assertions as political rhetoric rather than actionable policy. Sources within the US administration indicated that no intelligence or corporate assessments currently back claims of massive oil potential in Pakistan.





The clarification deals a political blow to Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, both of whom had attempted to leverage Trump’s remarks to attract foreign investors and boost national morale amid a deep economic crisis. Analysts view Wright’s commentary as confirmation that Washington remains wary of Pakistan’s unstable investment environment, driven by ongoing political turmoil and security risks.





Despite the regional noise, experts noted that this development bears minimal impact on India’s energy landscape. Over the past few years, India has diversified its energy imports, sourcing crude oil and natural gas from Russia, the Middle East, and the United States. This strategic diversification ensures that New Delhi’s energy security is decoupled from Pakistan’s uncertain energy future or speculative oil discoveries.





While Pakistan does possess some verified oil and natural gas reserves, much of the supposed “massive reserves” remain unconfirmed due to poor infrastructure, terrorism threats, and bureaucratic instability deterring foreign investment.





Earlier in the year, Mari Energies Limited, one of Pakistan’s leading energy companies, announced the discovery of three modest oil and gas fields in the northwest. These fields reportedly yield around 20 million cubic feet of gas and 122 barrels of crude oil per day, a modest contribution relative to national demand.





Wright’s statement underscores a growing disconnect between US political statements and policy execution under Trump’s tenure, while cementing investor scepticism toward Pakistan’s oil sector claims.





For Islamabad, the episode reflects the continued struggle to secure sustained foreign investment amid economic fragility, whereas for the region, it highlights the enduring importance of credible energy policy and geopolitical stability in shaping future partnerships.





Based On India.com Report







