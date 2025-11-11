A high-intensity explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening left nine people dead and 20 others injured, triggering a nationwide alert over possible terror links.





The blast occurred at 6:52 PM in a white Hyundai i20 car close to the Red Fort Metro Station, severely damaging surrounding vehicles and scattering mangled bodies across the busy stretch. The site, a few hundred metres from one of India’s most historic monuments, quickly turned into a scene of chaos as emergency teams rushed to contain the flames and rescue the injured.





The Delhi Police have registered a case under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act following intelligence inputs suggesting possible terrorist involvement. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the National Investigation Agency and National Security Guard have joined the probe alongside Delhi Police’s Special Cell and Forensic Science Laboratory teams. “We are probing all angles and no possibility is being ruled out,” he stated before visiting the site personally.





According to Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the explosion took place inside a slow-moving vehicle that had stopped at a traffic signal near the Red Fort. The car, registered in Haryana, was completely gutted in the blast, while several other vehicles nearby sustained extensive damage. Fire tenders from the Delhi Fire Service responded within minutes, and the blaze was brought under control by 7:29 PM, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.





Grim visuals from the scene captured the full scale of devastation – charred vehicles, debris-strewn roads, and bodies lying amid twisted metal. Eyewitnesses described hearing a deafening boom that shook nearby buildings and shattered window panes. “I saw a huge fireball rise above the road,” said Zeeshan, an auto driver who was injured in the explosion. Another bystander narrated that the blast’s impact was felt as far as several blocks away, with many people running in panic as flames engulfed the area.





The explosion occurred only hours after a major recovery of 2,900 kilograms of explosives in Faridabad, about 50 kilometres from the capital, raising suspicions of a coordinated attempt to target high-profile urban centres.





Intelligence agencies are exploring possible links between the two incidents, while security forces have been placed on high alert across ten states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Kerala. All major airports, metro networks, and major railway stations have been brought under heightened surveillance by the CISF.





Several victims were rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital, where doctors confirmed multiple patients were undergoing critical treatment. Long queues of anxious relatives gathered outside the emergency ward through the night, awaiting news of their families.





Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed condolences and assured that relief and compensation measures were being coordinated immediately. She urged Delhi residents to avoid rumour-mongering and rely solely on official police and administrative channels for verified information.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed on the situation by Home Minister Shah, with senior officials from the NIA and Intelligence Bureau continuously updating the central control room. The Home Minister said that within minutes of the incident, dedicated teams from Delhi Police’s Crime and Special Branches reached the site.





Orders have been issued to scrutinise all CCTV footage, vehicle logs, and mobile tower data in the surrounding localities. He emphasised that the investigation would be comprehensive and transparent, promising to share findings with the public once verified.





Following his briefing, Shah visited both the blast site and Lok Nayak Hospital, meeting with victims and their families. The area surrounding Red Fort was sealed off through the night, with bomb disposal units and forensic teams conducting detailed residue analysis to identify the detonating materials used. Preliminary assessments suggest chemically stabilised high-grade explosives were likely involved, though confirmation awaits laboratory reports.





The Red Fort, or Lal Qila, a 17th-century Mughal-era structure, lies in one of Delhi’s most congested districts and attracts thousands of visitors daily. The proximity of the blast to such a high-profile landmark – barely six kilometres from Parliament House – has placed the national capital under an unprecedented security cordon. The surrounding neighbourhood, which includes the bustling Chandni Chowk market, was evacuated late at night as security forces combed the area for traces of secondary devices or accomplices.





Investigators are expected to present an initial report to the Home Ministry within 48 hours. While authorities have refrained from attributing responsibility, the pattern of the attack has revived memories of earlier explosions in high-footfall public areas.





As Delhi remains tense, police and intelligence agencies across India have been directed to step up vigil at tourist hubs, markets, and religious places ahead of the upcoming festival season.





