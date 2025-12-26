



The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has claimed responsibility for a targeted attack on Pakistani military forces in the Kolwah region of Balochistan, as reported by the group's spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, in a press release covered by The Balochistan Post (TBP), South Asian Terrorism Portal also reported about the incident.





The incident unfolded on the evening of 23 December 2025, around 5:30 pm local time, in the Kanichi area of Kolwah. BLF fighters reportedly ambushed Pakistani troops who were returning to their main base following operations in nearby locales.





According to the statement, the assailants deployed heavy weaponry, inflicting severe damage on both personnel and vehicles. The fierce engagement lasted approximately half an hour, underscoring the intensity of the clash in this remote and volatile area.





In a separate but related development, the BLF announced the execution of an individual it accused of serving as an informant for the Pakistani army. The man, identified as Zahid, son of Nodi and a resident of Sandam in the Gishkore area's Hor locality, was apprehended on 12 November 2025.





BLF intelligence reportedly led to his capture. During interrogation by the group's investigative team, Zahid allegedly confessed to spying for the Pakistani military since August 2024.





He further admitted to participating in five military checkpoints designed to target BLF fighters, according to the spokesperson's account. These revelations came amid claims of a broader network of informants undermining the Baloch independence struggle.





Following verification, the BLF's internal "justice institution" sentenced Zahid to death. The execution took place on the evening of 22 December 2025, at approximately 6:30 pm local time, in the Garadi area of Gishkore.





Major Gwahram Baloch emphasised that the group extracted valuable intelligence from the interrogation, which it plans to use against "enemy elements" in future operations. This signals an escalation in BLF's campaign against perceived collaborators.





The statement singled out the Kolwah region as a hotspot for recruitment of informants and hit squad members. It accused a figure named Jeeyand Sajidi of orchestrating these efforts to suppress the Baloch independence movement.





BLF fighters asserted full responsibility for the fatalities among Pakistani military personnel and members of alleged death squads in Kolwah. This dual claim—attack and execution—highlights the group's dual strategy of direct confrontation and internal purges.





Such incidents reflect ongoing unrest in Balochistan, where separatist groups like the BLF challenge Pakistani authority through guerrilla tactics and public proclamations. The timing, just before year-end, may aim to assert momentum amid regional tensions.





Pakistan has not yet issued an official response to these specific claims, though the military routinely dismisses BLF assertions as propaganda. Independent verification remains challenging in the area's restricted access zones.





The BLF's use of heavy weapons in the ambush points to growing tactical sophistication, potentially bolstered by external smuggling routes. Meanwhile, extrajudicial executions raise humanitarian concerns, drawing sporadic international scrutiny.





This episode fits a pattern of heightened BLF activity in late 2025, amid accusations of Pakistani crackdowns fueling recruitment. Observers note Kolwah's strategic position near key highways, amplifying the attack's symbolic weight.





As Baloch fighters vow more strikes, the cycle of violence in Balochistan persists, complicating Pakistan's internal security amid its broader geopolitical strains.





Based On ANI Report







