



India has issued a strong condemnation of the recent mob lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressing profound concern over the unremitting hostility faced by minorities in the neighbouring country.





On Friday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the incident as deeply troubling, urging that the perpetrators be swiftly brought to justice.





The MEA's statement comes in the wake of multiple violent episodes targeting Hindu individuals, including the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh district earlier this month. This has reignited fears about the safety of minority communities amid deteriorating law and order in Bangladesh.





Jaiswal emphasised that New Delhi has consistently raised these issues, rejecting what it terms a misleading narrative propagated by Bangladeshi authorities. The ministry pointed to a pattern of attacks during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government, underscoring the need for accountability.





In a separate but related incident, another man, Amrit Mondal—also known as Samrat—was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari's Pangsha upazila on Wednesday night. Police reported the violence stemmed from an alleged extortion attempt by Mondal and his associates.





The assault occurred around 11:00 pm in Hosendanga village, Kalimohor union. Assistant Superintendent of Police Debrata Sarkar stated that locals raised an alarm after Mondal's group demanded money from resident Shahidul Islam, prompting villagers to gather and attack.





One associate, Mohammad Selim, was arrested at the scene with two firearms—a pistol and a one-shot gun. Mondal, who had prior cases against him including a murder charge, was rescued in critical condition but declared dead at Pangsha Upazila Health Complex around 2:00 am.





Local accounts describe Mondal as the leader of a criminal gang involved in extortion, who had fled to India for a prolonged period before returning. His body was sent for post-mortem at Rajbari Sadar Hospital.





These lynchings coincide with broader unrest in Bangladesh, triggered by the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which sparked protests, vandalism, and attacks on political and diplomatic sites. This has exacerbated tensions over minority security.





Diplomatic strains have intensified, with India summoning the Bangladesh High Commissioner for the second time in a week. The summons addressed the recent incidents, including the killings of Hadi and Dipu Chandra Das.





Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has responded to the Dipu Das killing through Education Adviser CR Abrar, who visited the victim's family to offer condolences and assurances of support. The government condemned communal hatred and mob violence, pledging strict action in its vision of a "New Bangladesh."





Despite these assurances, the MEA remains critical, noting repeated instances of violence against minorities. The incidents highlight ongoing challenges to communal harmony and governance in Bangladesh post-political upheaval.





India's firm stance reflects its longstanding concerns about the welfare of Hindus and other minorities across the border, a sensitive issue in bilateral ties. New Delhi expects concrete measures to prevent recurrence and ensure justice.





