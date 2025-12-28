



President Droupadi Murmu undertook a significant operational engagement on Sunday by completing a dived sortie aboard INS Vaghsheer, an indigenous Kalvari-class submarine, along the Western Seaboard. This event marks a rare instance of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces participating in such a submerged naval operation.





Accompanied by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the President embarked the vessel at Karwar Naval Harbour in Karnataka. The sortie lasted over two hours, during which she interacted closely with the crew and observed key operational demonstrations at sea.





INS Vaghsheer represents a pinnacle of India's indigenous submarine manufacturing capabilities under Project 75. As the sixth submarine in the Kalvari class, it was commissioned into the Indian Navy in January 2025, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in collaboration with France's Naval Group.





The Kalvari-class submarines are diesel-electric attack submarines equipped with advanced stealth features, including Air-Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems in later variants.





INS Vaghsheer, originally known as SSK-80 during trials, boasts enhanced sensors, weaponry such as torpedoes and SM-39 Exocet anti-ship missiles, and superior underwater endurance.





President Murmu's dive is only the second such instance by an Indian President, following the pioneering effort by Dr A P J Abdul Kalam in 2002 aboard INS Shalki. Kalam's sortie underscored his deep interest in defence technology, much like Murmu's engagement highlights her commitment to the armed forces' operational readiness.





During the sortie, the President witnessed successful weapon firings and complex underwater manoeuvres executed by INS Vaghsheer. She described the experience as "special and memorable," praising the crew's exceptional preparedness and dedication, which embodied the submarine's motto: ‘Veerta Varchasva Vijaya’—symbolising valour, prowess, and victory.





In her remarks, President Murmu emphasised the discipline, confidence, and enthusiasm displayed by the crew. This, she noted, reassured her of the Indian Navy's combat readiness to counter any threat under all conditions, reflecting the force's growing self-reliance in underwater warfare.





The event follows President Murmu's previous operational interaction with the Navy in November 2024 aboard INS Vikrant, India's indigenous aircraft carrier. That demonstration showcased carrier operations, including aircraft launches and recoveries, further illustrating her hands-on engagement with naval assets.





Such presidential sorties serve multiple purposes beyond symbolism. They boost morale among service personnel, validate indigenous defence platforms, and signal India's strategic focus on maritime security amid evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Western Seaboard, particularly around Karwar, hosts critical naval infrastructure including the Karwar Naval Base and the INS Kadamba complex. This location facilitates submarine operations, trials, and training, making it an ideal setting for high-profile demonstrations.





INS Vaghsheer's integration into the fleet enhances the Navy's submarine arm, which now comprises 17 conventional submarines alongside nuclear-powered assets like INS Arihant. The Kalvari class is pivotal in bridging capability gaps until the next-generation Project 75I submarines enter service.





Admiral Tripathi's presence underscored tri-service synergy and the Navy's leadership in indigenisation. His accompaniment ensured seamless coordination, allowing the President to gain insights into submarine tactics, crew dynamics, and technological edge.





President Murmu's interactions with the crew reportedly included discussions on daily operations, challenges in submerged missions, and the role of women in naval submariner roles—aligning with the Navy's push for gender inclusivity.





The sortie also highlighted India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. With over 90% indigenous content in later Kalvari-class boats, INS Vaghsheer exemplifies 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' in strategic domains, reducing import dependence.





Geopolitically, this event reaffirms India's maritime posture amid tensions with neighbours and China's expanding naval footprint. Submarines like Vaghsheer provide asymmetric deterrence, crucial for sea-lane protection and coastal defence.





Media coverage of the sortie has been extensive, with visuals of the President descending into the hatch and surfacing post-dive captivating defence enthusiasts. It reinforces public appreciation for the silent service of submariners.





Looking ahead, President Murmu's engagements suggest continued high-level oversight of military modernisation. Future interactions may involve the Army or Air Force, paralleling her Navy-focused immersions.





This dived sortie not only honours the Navy's achievements but also inspires the next generation of defence technologists and sailors, cementing the President's role as an engaged Supreme Commander.





