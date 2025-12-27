



Cambodia and Thailand have reached an agreement in resolving their protracted border tensions by agreeing to an immediate ceasefire.





The announcement came on 27 December 2025, following weeks of intense clashes that claimed over 100 lives and displaced more than half a million people. This development offers a glimmer of hope for stability along their shared frontier.





The agreement emerged from the 3rd Special General Border Committee (GBC) Meeting, held at the Prum-Ban Pak Kard International Point of Entry. A Joint Statement issued after the talks underscores both nations' commitment to de-escalation. It highlights the need for discussions grounded in trust, sincerity, good faith, fairness, and mutual respect.





These principles align with key international frameworks, including the United Nations Charter, the ASEAN Charter, and the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia. The statement positions the ceasefire as a foundation for a new era of peace and cooperation between Cambodia and Thailand.





Both sides referenced the ASEAN Chair's Statement from the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting on 22 December in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They reaffirmed their pledge to avoid threats or use of force. This builds on the July 28 ceasefire arrangement and other bilateral pacts.





The core de-escalation measure is an immediate ceasefire, effective from 12:00 noon local time on 27 December 2025. It prohibits all types of weapons, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and military targets across all areas and circumstances.





The Joint Statement explicitly bans unprovoked firing, troop advancements, or movements towards the opposing side's positions. It stresses that this agreement must remain inviolable under any conditions, aiming to prevent further escalation.





In a nod to humanitarian concerns, both nations recommitted to the Ottawa Convention on anti-personnel mines. They pledged collaboration via the Joint Coordinating Task Force (JCTF) on Humanitarian Demining, following agreed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to expedite clearance efforts along the border.





Additional cooperation targets transnational crimes, including cyber scams and human trafficking. The parties endorsed the Action Plan for Cooperation on the Prevention and Suppression of these issues, signalling broader regional security priorities.





As a confidence-building gesture, Cambodia will return 18 soldiers after 72 hours of full ceasefire adherence. This follows the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration of 26 October, fostering goodwill amid lingering distrust.





The meeting was co-chaired by Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Tea Seiha, and Thailand's Minister of Defence, General Nattaphon Narkphanit. The ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) attended as observers, ensuring transparency.





This accord arrives against a backdrop of heightened regional anxiety over the clashes. ASEAN's mediation role has proven pivotal, promoting stability and prosperity in Southeast Asia. The ceasefire could pave the way for diplomatic breakthroughs on long-standing border disputes.





The human cost of the conflict remains stark, with over 100 fatalities and massive displacement. Civilian suffering, including attacks on infrastructure, has drawn international scrutiny. The ceasefire's success hinges on rigorous enforcement and sustained dialogue.





Historical border frictions between Cambodia and Thailand, often centred on areas like Preah Vihear, have flared periodically. Recent clashes intensified these issues, testing ASEAN's unity. The Joint Statement's emphasis on international norms offers a structured path forward.





Demining efforts address a persistent legacy of conflict, with anti-personnel mines posing ongoing risks. Joint operations through the JCTF could accelerate safe access for displaced populations, aiding returns and reconstruction.





Transnational crime cooperation reflects evolving threats beyond traditional warfare. Cyber scams and human trafficking thrive in unstable border zones, making this pledge strategically vital for both nations' security.





The 72-hour soldier repatriation serves as an early test of compliance. Successful implementation could unlock further concessions, rebuilding military-to-military trust strained by recent hostilities.





ASEAN's involvement underscores its growing clout in conflict resolution. The Kuala Lumpur meetings and observer presence demonstrate a multilateral approach, potentially serving as a model for other regional disputes.





Challenges persist, including verification of the ceasefire and preventing inadvertent violations. Both sides must navigate domestic pressures while honouring commitments. International monitoring could bolster credibility.





Economically, the clashes disrupted trade and tourism along the border. A lasting peace could revive these sectors, benefiting local communities in Pailin and adjacent Thai provinces.





Geopolitically, this de-escalation eases pressures on Southeast Asia amid broader tensions. It reaffirms ASEAN centrality, countering external influences seeking to exploit divisions.





Ultimately, the ceasefire marks a fragile yet promising step. Sustained adherence, coupled with substantive talks, could transform a volatile frontier into a zone of cooperation. Regional and global stakeholders will watch closely as implementation unfolds.





Based On ANI Report







