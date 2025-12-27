



India’s government is on the verge of unveiling the country’s inaugural comprehensive anti-terror policy, poised to serve as a standardised framework for all states in tackling terror incidents.





A senior official revealed that this landmark document is in its final stages of preparation by the Union Home Ministry, incorporating vital inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).





The policy’s development gained momentum following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement in November last year, promising a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy. One year later, an NIA official confirmed that the ministry is polishing the draft, with the agency’s recommendations fully integrated.





The NIA is hosting a pivotal anti-terror conference in Delhi on 26 and 27 December, where the broad outlines of this policy are expected to be disclosed. This event underscores the urgency and collaborative spirit driving the initiative.





Discussions leading to the policy have intensified post the 22 April terror attack in Pahalgam. In its aftermath, the NIA convened meetings with state anti-terror units, outlining proactive measures to avert similar strikes and emphasising the role of the National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).





NATGRID, a fortified platform, enables law enforcement to tap into government and allied databases seamlessly, bolstering real-time intelligence sharing.





NIA Director General Sadanand Date and National Security Guard chief Brighu Srinivasan have recently briefed select state police chiefs on pressing threats. These include foreign-funded conversion rackets, online radicalisation, and Aadhaar spoofing, highlighting the multifaceted nature of contemporary terrorism.





India already has a precedent in counter-terror frameworks with the National Policy and Action Plan for Left Wing Extremism, introduced in 2015. The new policy extends this model to broader terror threats.





Open borders, particularly with Nepal, emerge as a critical vulnerability. An Uttar Pradesh police official noted instances of Khalistani terrorists entering India via this route, discarding foreign passports in Nepal before crossing into states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and eventually Punjab.





This modus operandi exploits the porous U.P.-Bihar-Nepal border, prompting calls for heightened vigilance in the forthcoming policy.





Digital radicalisation represents another focal point. Interrogations of doctors implicated in the 10 November car-borne suicide attack near Delhi’s Red Fort exposed how online platforms groomed them for violence, according to an NIA official.





State police are deliberating feedback mechanisms to counter this trend, stressing the need for grassroots-level training.





A concerning pattern of organised, foreign-funded radicalisation has surfaced. A religious centre in Canada, allegedly tied to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), stands accused of using social media to target Indian youth.





While specialist officers can detect these patterns, experts advocate for bolstering capabilities at police stations to enable early intervention.





On 9 September, Uttar Pradesh police highlighted a high-level convergence involving NIA, NSG, Intelligence Bureau, and state forces. They addressed cross-border risks, foreign-funded conversions, Aadhaar fraud, arms and drug trafficking, terror networks, and digital radicalisation.





This collaboration signals a resolute push to plug security gaps, especially in India’s most populous state, reinforcing national sovereignty.





As the policy nears release, it promises a unified national response, blending intelligence, technology, and state-level action to fortify India against evolving terror threats.





Based On ANI Report







