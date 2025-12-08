



Thailand launches airstrikes on Cambodia after soldier killed; Trump-brokered peace deal faces fresh strain





Thailand launched airstrikes on Cambodian military positions early Monday morning following a deadly shelling incident that killed one Thai soldier and injured several others along the volatile border region.





According to the Royal Thai Army, Cambodian forces fired shells and rockets at both military and civilian targets in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district at around 7 am. The attack resulted in one Thai soldier killed and four others wounded.





Major General Winthai Suvaree stated that Thai troops returned fire to halt the assault, later reinforcing their response with fighter jet strikes. The airstrikes targeted Cambodian arms support locations near Chong An Ma Pass. These positions were reportedly used to launch artillery and mortar attacks on the Thai Anupong Base.





The 2nd Army Region also reported that at approximately 8:30 am, rockets from Cambodian BM-21 multiple launch rocket systems hit Ban Sai Tho 10 in Ban Kruat district of Buri Ram province, escalating the conflict further.





Meanwhile, the Cambodian military accused Thailand of initiating the violence. Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence claimed Thai forces engaged in provocative actions for several days before launching a dawn attack at 5:04 am.





Cambodian officials condemned the Thai airstrikes as "brutal and inhumane" and stated that these actions represented a serious breach of the peace agreement signed just weeks ago during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.





The violence follows Thailand’s suspension in November of a peace agreement brokered in late October, which was witnessed by former US President Donald Trump and hailed as a landmark diplomatic breakthrough.





Thailand paused its commitments after a landmine explosion injured two soldiers in November, casting doubt over the durability of the recent accord.





Trump, speaking recently in Washington, claimed credit for resolving eight wars in ten months, naming the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict among his achievements.





Tensions along the Thailand-Cambodia border have deep roots, originating from disputes over colonial-era maps. The frontier has frequently seen violent clashes, most recently in July, when intense fighting involving jets, missiles and ground forces resulted in dozens of deaths and forced nearly 200,000 people to flee their homes.





The latest round of violence underscores the fragility of peace efforts and the ongoing volatility in this long-contested border region. International observers and ASEAN stakeholders remain concerned about the potential for escalation and the humanitarian consequences of renewed conflict.





Based On ANI Report







