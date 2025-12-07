



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated a total of 125 major infrastructure projects across India, with a special focus on border regions.





Among these, seven projects are concentrated in Uttarakhand, and Chamoli district notably received the highest number of benefits. The highlight of the event was the virtual inauguration of five significant bridges located in the Niti Pass border area, touching the sensitive India-China border.





The five newly inaugurated bridges are the Suraithota Bridge, Pangti Bridge, Gurkuti Bridge, Ghamashali Bridge, and Niti Bridge. These structures are expected to greatly improve the mobility of soldiers and paramilitary forces stationed along the India-China border.





Enhanced connectivity in these remote and strategically vital areas will significantly boost security measures and logistical support for defence personnel.





Representatives from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) including Colonel Ankur Mahajan, Major Vivek Soni, and Joshimath Block Chief Anoop Singh Negi participated in the inauguration ceremony. The local villagers and public representatives welcomed the initiative warmly, describing it as a historic move for the region's development and well-being.





The announcement was met with visible joy across multiple villages in the frontier valley. Locals highlighted that the completion of these bridges will not only facilitate defence operations but also promote tourism and stimulate new employment opportunities in the area. Improved infrastructure is set to transform the socio-economic landscape of Chamoli's border communities.





Colonel Ankur Mahajan emphasised the importance of the five bridges for the border region of Uttarakhand, particularly in the Joshimath block. He stated that the bridges would enhance armed forces’ mobility while also benefiting the tourism sector and easing civilian movement. He described the day as a proud moment for Joshimath and its people.





Block Chief Anoop Singh Negi affirmed the BRO’s ongoing commitment to development projects, including the future construction of more bridges. He underscored that these structures carry dual purposes: to spur regional development and to act as critical facilitators for army operations, enabling faster access to border areas.





During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reiterated the strategic and developmental significance of the projects. He noted that these bridges serve not only local development but also national security. The improved infrastructure will allow the armed forces and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) to move swiftly and efficiently into border areas, facilitating easier transportation of heavy equipment as well.





The occasion also included a ceremony where Colonel Ankur Mahajan honoured ex-servicemen who had served in border areas, presenting them with medals. This gesture was warmly received and infused the event with enthusiasm among the local population and former soldiers alike.





With these infrastructure projects now operational, Chamoli’s border region is anticipated to see a substantial boost in strategic defence capability, better connectivity, growth in tourism, and broader economic activities. The enhanced road and bridge network is expected to contribute significantly to both security imperatives and the local economy.





