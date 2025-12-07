



India’s domestic defence production has seen a remarkable rise, reaching ₹1.51 lakh crore, with exports nearing ₹24,000 crore, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





He emphasised a significant transformation in India’s defence manufacturing landscape, moving from a nation heavily reliant on imports to one that is emerging as a producer and exporter on a substantial scale.





Rajnath Singh highlighted the progression over the past decade, noting that the country previously lacked a robust system to manufacture arms and equipment domestically. Sustained efforts have reversed this scenario.





Production, which stood at approximately ₹46,000 crore in 2014, has surged dramatically. Exports, once under ₹1,000 crore, have climbed close to ₹24,000 crore, reflecting India’s growing capability in defence manufacturing.





The Defence Minister made these observations while inaugurating 125 strategically important infrastructure projects developed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).





These projects span across the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as seven states: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Mizoram. The completed works include 28 roads, 93 bridges, and four miscellaneous projects, collectively costing ₹5,000 crore.





Singh praised BRO for its technological innovation and adoption of advanced engineering techniques, which have greatly accelerated project completion. He pointed out the introduction of Class-70 modular bridges, developed domestically in partnership with Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, aligning with the broader Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative.





The indigenous nature of these modular bridges, constructed at several forward locations, is a strong demonstration of India’s engineering self-reliance. These bridges, designed and manufactured entirely in India, mark an important milestone in enhancing infrastructure in strategically sensitive border areas.





For the financial year 2024-25, BRO recorded its highest ever expenditure at ₹16,690 crore, with a budget target of ₹18,700 crore set for 2025-26. This increase underscores the government’s confidence in BRO’s capabilities and vital role in national security infrastructure.





In the past two years alone, 356 BRO infrastructure projects have been dedicated to the nation, representing significant progress in strategic infrastructure development across diverse and challenging terrain. Singh emphasised BRO’s unparalleled ability to operate effectively in high-altitude, snowbound, desert, flood-prone, and dense forest environments.





Recognising its crucial contribution, the government increased BRO’s budget from ₹6,500 crore to ₹7,146 crore in the Union Budget 2025-26. This funding boost reflects the federal government’s commitment to bolstering infrastructure that underpins both national security and overall development objectives.





Based On PTI Report







