



India's Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, engaged in high-level discussions with Vietnam's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India, Nguyen Thanh Hai, on Sunday.





The meeting, held in New Delhi, centred on advancing defence cooperation under the robust framework of the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This partnership positions defence as a cornerstone, reflecting deepening bilateral ties amid shared regional security concerns.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted the talks in a post on X, underscoring their wide-ranging nature. Both sides explored various initiatives to bolster military collaboration, including potential joint exercises, technology transfers, and capacity-building programs.





Such engagements signal India's proactive diplomacy in Southeast Asia, particularly with Vietnam, a key partner in countering maritime challenges in the South China Sea.





In a parallel development reinforcing this bond, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan addressed Vietnamese trainees during a Combined Graduation Parade at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal, Hyderabad.





He congratulated the graduates, noting their presence as a testament to the growing trust and friendship between the two nations. "Your presence strengthens the bond of trust and friendship between our countries," General Chauhan remarked, extending best wishes for their future service marked by honour, sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of excellence.





The event marked the successful culmination of pre-commissioning training for flight cadets from the Indian Air Force and international partners, including Vietnam. As the reviewing officer, General Chauhan reviewed the joint passing-out parade, emphasising the shared traditions and commitments that unite the armed forces of India and Vietnam. This ceremonial milestone not only celebrates individual achievements but also symbolises institutional interoperability.





General Chauhan's address extended beyond felicitations to deliver a stark message on modern warfare. He asserted that conflicts yield no second place, with zero margin for error and severe penalties for complacency. "In war, there are no runners-up. The margin of error is nil, and the cost of complacency is unforgiving," he stated, urging the young officers to embrace a mindset of perpetual readiness.





He contextualised their commissioning within India's evolving security paradigm, describing a "new normal" characterised by heightened operational preparedness. Even as operational tempos fluctuate, vigilance remains paramount—exemplified by the ongoing Operation Sindoor. General Chauhan stressed that true strength lies in sustained alertness and agility, around the clock.





Ultimately, he called for instilling victory as a habitual outcome through deliberate, action-oriented efforts rather than mere words. "Wars are not won by rhetoric, but by purposeful action," he declared, challenging the graduates to serve courageously and uphold the illustrious legacies entrusted to them.





These remarks resonate deeply in the context of India-Vietnam defence ties, where mutual capacity enhancement through training exchanges fosters resilience against common threats.





This confluence of diplomatic talks and military milestones underscores a multifaceted defence relationship. From strategic dialogues at the secretariat level to hands-on training integrations, India and Vietnam are weaving a tapestry of cooperation that enhances regional stability.





As both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics, such initiatives promise to fortify their strategic autonomy and interoperability.





Based On ANI Report







