



Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia has passed away at the age of 80, marking a significant moment in the nation's turbulent political landscape.





The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which she chaired, announced her death early on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, via its verified Facebook page. She breathed her last at approximately 6:00 am local time at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, shortly after the Fajr prayer.





Khaleda Zia had been receiving treatment at the hospital since her admission on 23 November for a severe lung infection. The veteran leader had long battled multiple health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, and kidney complications. These ailments had confined her to medical care for extended periods in recent years.





Just earlier this month, she was transferred to London for advanced treatment, underscoring the gravity of her condition. Her demise comes amid Bangladesh's fragile political recovery following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in last year's July Uprising. The country now gears up for national elections in February 2026, heightening the stakes for opposition forces.





The timing of her passing holds profound implications for the BNP, especially with her son, Tarique Rahman, having returned from exile last week. Rahman, a senior BNP leader, fled Bangladesh after his arrest in 2007-08 and had lived in London following his release. His recent acquittals in cases from the Awami League era paved the way for his homecoming.





Upon arrival, Rahman received a rapturous welcome from party faithful near Dhaka's airport, a spectacle interpreted as a rallying cry ahead of the polls.





He promptly visited his mother at Evercare Hospital, a poignant reunion that symbolised continuity for BNP supporters. Khaleda Zia's death now thrusts Rahman into a pivotal leadership role at a critical juncture.





Throughout her career, Begum Khaleda Zia embodied resilience in Bangladeshi politics. She served as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006, leading the BNP to power against the Awami League. Her tenure was marked by efforts to consolidate democratic institutions, though it faced allegations of corruption and authoritarian leanings from critics.





Born in 1945, she entered politics after the assassination of her husband, Ziaur Rahman, the nation's founding President, in 1981. Rising through grief and adversity, she became BNP chairperson and a formidable adversary to Sheikh Hasina, forging one of South Asia's most enduring political rivalries. Her imprisonments under Hasina's rule—from 2018 until interim releases on health grounds—cemented her image as a symbol of opposition defiance.





Khaleda Zia's health decline mirrored Bangladesh's political upheavals. Extended hospital stays and legal battles defined her later years, yet she remained a beacon for BNP loyalists. Her passing evokes widespread mourning, with the party urging prayers for her soul's eternal peace.





As news spreads, Dhaka witnesses an outpouring of grief from supporters. BNP offices across Bangladesh are likely to host prayer gatherings, while condolences pour in from political allies and international figures. The party's statement on Facebook has already garnered thousands of reactions, reflecting her enduring influence.





Funeral arrangements remain pending, with further details on official programmes awaited. Given her stature, expectations mount for a state-like funeral, potentially drawing crowds and leaders from across the spectrum. Security measures in Dhaka are anticipated to intensify amid the charged atmosphere.





Politically, her death reshapes the pre-election terrain. The BNP, long suppressed under Hasina, now eyes resurgence under Rahman’s leadership. Yet challenges persist: internal divisions, economic woes post-uprising, and a fragmented interim government complicate the path forward.





Tarique Rahman's return injects fresh momentum, but his mother's absence leaves a void in moral authority. Analysts predict intensified campaigning, with the BNP leveraging her legacy to mobilise voters disillusioned by Awami League excesses. Regional powers, including India, watch closely, given Bangladesh's strategic South Asian position.





India-Bangladesh ties, strained under Hasina, may face recalibration. Khaleda Zia's BNP historically viewed New Delhi warily, prioritising ties with Pakistan and China. Her passing could embolden such shifts, influencing border security and trade dynamics vital to the neighbourhood.





In the broader geopolitical context, Bangladesh's elections carry weight for stability in the Bay of Bengal. A BNP victory might pivot foreign policy eastward, contrasting Hasina's India-centric approach. For now, the nation pauses to honour a towering figure whose life intertwined with its democratic struggles.





The BNP's call for prayers underscores the personal and spiritual dimensions of this loss. As Bangladesh mourns, questions linger on unity and healing in a polarised polity. Khaleda Zia's legacy—flawed yet formidable—will undoubtedly shape discourse as the February polls approach.





