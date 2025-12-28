



The Indian Air Force has unveiled the first official image of its S-400 air defence system, now designated as Sudarshan, marking a pivotal advancement in India's aerial defence capabilities, reported India TV web portal.





This revelation, reported on 28 December 2025, underscores the system's integration into the IAF's operational framework, enhancing the nation's preparedness against diverse aerial threats. The imagery highlights the deployment of this Russian-origin platform, acquired under a landmark 2018 deal valued at approximately $5 billion for five regiments.





The S-400 Sudarshan possesses exceptional multi-layered engagement features, capable of detecting targets at distances up to 600 km and neutralising them at ranges extending to 400 km. It can simultaneously track up to 100 targets and engage 36 simultaneously with high-precision missiles, addressing fighter aircraft, UAVs, cruise missiles, and ballistic threats at altitudes up to 30 km.





Missiles fired from the system achieve speeds of 17,000 km/h, while its mobility—reaching 60 km/h on roads and 25 km/h off-road—facilitates rapid deployment in dynamic combat scenarios.





Satellite imagery from December 2025 confirms the operational presence of S-400 radars at key IAF bases in Adampur, Bhuj, and Jodhpur, refuting prior claims of damage by adversarial forces. These deployments, lacking extensive camouflage, signal strategic confidence and deterrence, bolstering India's integrated air defence architecture. As of late 2025, three regiments stand fully inducted and operational, with the remaining two anticipated by November 2026 despite geopolitical delays.





Operation Sindoor in May 2025 provided battlefield validation for the S-400, where IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh described it as a "game-changer." The system intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles, achieving a record surface-to-air kill at over 300 km, downing five to six fighter aircraft and one large surveillance platform.





This performance deterred enemy aircraft from deploying long-range glide bombs, preserving IAF assets and enabling precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan.





Ongoing India-Russia discussions in October 2025 centre on a ₹10,000 crore deal for 280 additional missiles to sustain the S-400 fleet, with approval anticipated from the Defence Acquisition Council. Such procurements, alongside potential expansions to two more squadrons, reflect sustained commitment to layered defence amid regional tensions.





The Sudarshan Chakra designation evokes cultural symbolism of protection, aligning with its role in airspace dominance and national security reinforcement.





Based On India TV Report









​