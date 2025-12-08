



India has intensified its humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka in the wake of the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. As part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, the Indian Navy has deployed four additional ships laden with essential relief supplies to support affected communities across the island nation.





The new naval deployment includes INS Gharial, along with three Landing Craft Utility vessels—LCU 54, LCU 51, and LCU 57. The latter trio arrived in Colombo on the morning of December 7, delivering critical aid materials directly to local authorities to facilitate prompt relief operations.





INS Gharial is scheduled to reach Trincomalee on December 8, where it will continue the ongoing humanitarian efforts. This fresh contingent complements the earlier missions carried out by INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri, and INS Sukanya, which undertook relief deliveries and helicopter-search and rescue operations.





Collectively, these naval deployments are carrying approximately 1,000 tonnes of essential supplies, encompassing food items, clothing, and disaster relief equipment. The mission symbolises the strong people-to-people ties between India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the Indian Navy’s commitment to timely support for its Indian Ocean neighbours during crises.





This operation aligns closely with the Government of India’s ‘Mahasagar’ vision, which aims to enhance regional cooperation and ensure rapid assistance in times of disaster across the maritime region.





Meanwhile, political engagement has reinforced the bilateral goodwill fostered by these efforts. Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa met Indian High Commissioner Santosh Jha, expressing deep gratitude for India’s sustained relief and rescue support. The High Commissioner reaffirmed India's dedication to aiding Sri Lanka’s recovery and rebuilding initiatives.





In parallel, Indian and Sri Lankan Army engineers have initiated joint reconstruction work to restore vital connectivity. A key focus is the damaged bridge on the Paranthan-Karachchi-Mullaitivu (A35) road in Kilinochchi, where removal and repair efforts have commenced—marking a significant step towards restoring access for affected communities.





The relief materials supplied under Operation Sagar Bandhu largely comprise contributions from the people of Tamil Nadu, reflecting strong grassroots support within India for aid to Sri Lanka's cyclone-hit regions.





On December 7, approximately 300 tonnes of relief goods reached Colombo aboard three Indian naval ships, with High Commissioner Santosh Jha officially handing over the consignment to Wasantha Samarasinghe, Sri Lanka’s Minister for Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development.





India’s ongoing and expanded maritime humanitarian aid under Operation Sagar Bandhu reinforces the strategic and humanitarian partnership between the two neighbouring countries, while exemplifying India’s leadership role in regional disaster response and support.





Based On ANI Report







