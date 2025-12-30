



Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a major drone assault on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod region, prompting Moscow to reassess its stance in ongoing peace negotiations.





Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed on Monday, 29 December 2025, that Ukraine deployed 91 long-range drones against the residence over 28-29 December. He claimed Russian air defences successfully neutralised every single one.





Lavrov branded the incident as "state terrorism" and warned that such "reckless actions will not go unanswered." He disclosed that targets for Russian retaliatory strikes have already been identified.





Despite the provocation, Lavrov stressed that Russia remains committed to the talks but will revise its negotiating position. The timing, coinciding with discussions on a potential Ukrainian peace deal, underscores the fragility of the diplomatic process.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy swiftly dismissed the allegations as a outright lie. He accused Moscow of fabricating the story to pave the way for strikes on government buildings in Kyiv.





Zelenskyy further contended that Russia seeks to justify escalated attacks on Ukraine and evade its own obligations to end the war. Kyiv has challenged Moscow to produce evidence, which has yet to materialise.





It remains unclear whether Putin was present at the Novgorod residence during the purported attack. The Kremlin has not clarified his whereabouts at the time.





In a parallel development, Putin personally briefed US President Donald Trump on the incident during a phone call on 29 December. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed the discussion.





Ushakov noted that Trump expressed shock upon learning of the drone attack. Putin informed him that Russia would review prior agreements and emerging negotiation interchanges as a result.





The call also touched on Washington's recent talks with Ukraine. Ushakov relayed that US advisers had pushed Kyiv towards concrete steps for a final settlement, rather than merely seeking a temporary ceasefire.





However, Ushakov voiced Russian concerns that Ukrainian proposals to the Americans might allow Kyiv overly broad interpretations. This reflects deep mutual distrust permeating the negotiations.





Trump's team, according to Ushakov, aggressively advocated for Kyiv to commit to lasting peace measures. Yet the alleged drone strike has injected fresh uncertainty into these efforts.





The Novgorod residence, located in northern Russia, represents a high-value symbolic target. A successful strike could have marked a significant escalation in Ukraine's use of drones against Russian strategic assets.





Russia's air defences have repeatedly demonstrated prowess against Ukrainian drone swarms in this conflict. The claim of intercepting all 91 bolsters Moscow's narrative of unassailable protection around key sites.





Lavrov's rhetoric of "state terrorism" echoes prior Russian condemnations of Ukrainian incursions. It positions the incident as justification for hardening Moscow's military and diplomatic posture.





Zelenskyy's riposte highlights Kyiv's strategy of counter-narratives. By labelling the claim a "complete fabrication," Ukraine aims to maintain international support and portray Russia as the aggressor.





The Putin-Trump exchange underscores the pivotal role of the US in mediation. Trump's reported shock may signal potential shifts in American pressure on both sides.





Ushakov's emphasis on reviewing "a number of agreements" hints at possible Russian demands for stronger security guarantees or territorial concessions in future talks. This episode occurs amid stalled peace efforts, with both parties accusing the other of sabotage. Previous rounds have faltered over issues like ceasefire terms and post-war security arrangements.





Russia's military leadership, including Defence Minister Andrei Belousov and General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov, convened on 29 December to address the "special military operation." The meeting signalled heightened operational readiness.





Photographs from the session show Putin alongside top brass in Moscow, discussing responses to the conflict's evolving dynamics. No specific outcomes were disclosed.





Ukraine's drone capabilities have evolved dramatically since 2022, enabling deep strikes into Russian territory. Recent successes include attacks on oil refineries and airbases, prompting Russian countermeasures.





If verified, an attempt on Putin's residence would represent a psychological blow aimed at the Russian leadership. Its failure, per Moscow, reinforces claims of Ukrainian desperation.





Western analysts will scrutinise evidence in the coming days. Satellite imagery or drone wreckage could corroborate or debunk Russia's account, influencing global perceptions. The incident risks derailing momentum towards peace, especially with Trump's administration prioritising swift resolution. Moscow's review of its stance may entail tougher preconditions.





Kyiv's denial aligns with its broader communications strategy, framing Russian advances as unprovoked aggression. Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged allies to bolster air defences against such threats.





As retaliatory targets are "already selected," per Lavrov, the coming hours could witness intensified Russian strikes. This tit-for-tat cycle has defined the war's attritional phase.





Broader geopolitical ramifications loom. Allies like India, watchful of energy markets and supply chains, may monitor how this affects Black Sea grain exports and global stability. Trump's involvement suggests his personal diplomacy could pivot outcomes. His shock at Putin's revelation might prompt renewed US ultimatums to Zelenskyy.





The alleged drone attack has thrust the Russia-Ukraine peace process into jeopardy. Mutual recriminations deepen the divide, with military escalation a distinct possibility.





