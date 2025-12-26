



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) celebrated its 86th Foundation Day on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in its illustrious history within India's aerospace and defence sector.





The event underscored the company's enduring legacy while reaffirming its ambitions to become a globally competitive force in these critical domains. Held at the new HMA Campus in Bangalore, the celebrations brought together key stakeholders, highlighting HAL's pivotal role in national self-reliance.





His Highness Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Member of Parliament and Custodian of the Royal House of Mysore, graced the occasion alongside HAL's Board of Directors. Led by Chairman and Managing Director Dr DK Sunil, the gathering included Chief Executive Officers, Executive Directors, former CMDs, and a host of employees. The presence of such distinguished figures emphasised the event's importance in honouring HAL's foundational contributions.





In his address, Yaduveer congratulated HAL on its remarkable progress and expressed confidence in its continued leadership. He remarked that the company not only sets the direction for the sector's future growth but also embodies the vision of its founders. This royal endorsement reinforced HAL's deep-rooted historical significance and its ongoing commitment to excellence.





Dr D K Sunil, in his keynote speech, outlined HAL's transformative journey, placing strong emphasis on digitalisation and the adoption of artificial intelligence. He highlighted initiatives aimed at achieving operational excellence and substantial capacity expansion. These efforts position HAL to meet the evolving demands of modern defence manufacturing.





A key announcement was the establishment of a dedicated Research and Development Centre for space, signalling HAL's strategic pivot towards broader aerospace horizons. Dr Sunil stressed that institution-building transcends mere technology; it demands visionary leadership that fosters consistent capability development. He urged sustained execution across all domains to bolster India's self-reliance.





Dr Sunil further called for enhanced operational efficiency and deeper indigenisation in defence production. Such measures, he argued, are essential to fortify national security and reduce dependence on imports. HAL's focus on these pillars aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, driving indigenous innovation in critical technologies.





The celebrations also featured the unveiling of a special HAL publication by Amar Chitra Katha, alongside the HAL MyStamp. These initiatives serve to chronicle the company's rich 86-year legacy in an engaging manner, connecting with a wider audience beyond technical circles. They reflect HAL's efforts to preserve its history while inspiring future generations.





Over its storied journey, HAL has been instrumental in bolstering India's defence preparedness and aerospace prowess. From pioneering aircraft manufacturing to advanced helicopter systems, the Navratna PSU has delivered platforms vital to the Indian Armed Forces. Its contributions extend to collaborations like the recent pact with Hensoldt at the Dubai Air Show 2025 for advanced helicopter obstacle avoidance systems.





HAL's renewed emphasis on innovation, indigenisation, and global outreach positions it as a formidable player on the international stage. Projects such as the TEJAS fighter jets, Light Combat Helicopters, and contributions to missile systems exemplify its technical edge. The company now eyes export markets, leveraging its proven track record to compete with global giants.





Looking ahead, HAL's integration of AI, digital tools, and space R&D promises accelerated growth. Capacity expansions at facilities in Bangalore and beyond will support surging orders from the Indian Air Force and Navy. Strategic partnerships with international firms further enhance its technological capabilities.





As India advances its military modernisation amid geopolitical tensions, HAL stands at the vanguard. Its 86th Foundation Day not only commemorated the past but charted a bold path forward. With leadership committed to excellence, HAL is poised to redefine India's stature in the global aerospace and defence arena.





