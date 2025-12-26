



India has reiterated its steadfast support for democratic processes in Bangladesh, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasising the need for free, fair, inclusive, and participatory elections in the neighbouring country.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined New Delhi's position during a briefing on Friday, stating that India stands for strengthening ties with the people of Bangladesh while favouring peace and stability.





He underscored that India has consistently called for elections that embody these principles, amid heightened scrutiny of political developments ahead of the February 2026 polls.





The remarks come as Bangladesh prepares for its electoral process under close watch from regional powers, particularly following the return of Tarique Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.





The MEA noted that it is monitoring the situation closely, with persistent concerns over the broader political and social environment in Bangladesh.





In parallel, India condemned the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, describing the incident as a matter of great concern.





Jaiswal linked this to wider issues of minority safety and the prevailing law and order situation, highlighting unremitting hostility against minorities.





The MEA referenced independent assessments documenting over 2,900 incidents of violence against minorities during the tenure of Bangladesh's interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus.





These incidents reportedly include killings, arson, and land grabbing, painting a grim picture of communal tensions.





The latest victim, 29-year-old Amrit Mandal, was killed on Thursday in Rajbari district, as reported by The Daily Star.





According to police, Mandal faced allegations of extortion from local residents, which escalated into mob violence.





Sheikh Moinul Islam, officer-in-charge of Pangsha Model Police Station, confirmed the details of the altercation that led to the fatal outcome.





This killing follows closely on the heels of another incident involving Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth beaten to death in Mymensingh.





Das, a garment factory worker, was subjected to mob violence, after which his body was tied to a tree and set ablaze. Initial reports suggested blasphemy allegations, but later clarifications pointed to a workplace dispute as the trigger.





The MEA had previously labelled Das's killing as horrendous and urged that those responsible be brought to justice.





India's latest statement demands that perpetrators of Mandal's murder face accountability, reflecting ongoing diplomatic pressure. These events have renewed focus on minority security in Bangladesh, where communal clashes have surged since the interim government's formation.





New Delhi's dual emphasis on democratic elections and minority protection underscores its strategic interests in a stable Bangladesh.





As a key neighbour sharing a 4,096-kilometre border, India views peace in Bangladesh as vital to regional security and bilateral trade.





The February 2026 elections represent a critical juncture, with Tarique Rahman's return potentially reshaping the political landscape.





Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders, including Rahman, have been vocal about ensuring fair polls, aligning partially with India's stated position.





However, the interim government's handling of minority violence remains a flashpoint, straining India-Bangladesh relations.





India's concerns echo those raised internationally, with human rights groups documenting similar patterns of attacks.





The MEA's intervention signals New Delhi's intent to safeguard Hindu minorities, who number around 8 million in Bangladesh.





Historical ties, including India's role in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation, amplify the sensitivity of these issues.





Economically, bilateral trade exceeds $14 billion annually, making stability imperative for both nations.





India's call for justice in minority killings also serves as a reminder of its commitment to democratic values in South Asia. As monitoring continues, New Delhi expects tangible steps from Dhaka to address violence and electoral integrity.





The coming months will test Bangladesh's interim leadership amid domestic pressures and external scrutiny.





India's balanced yet firm stance positions it as a stakeholder in Bangladesh's democratic transition.





Based On ANI Report







