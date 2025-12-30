



Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has firmly restated Moscow's position that Taiwan constitutes an inseparable part of China, opposing any moves towards independence for the island.





In an interview with the state news agency TASS, published on Sunday, Lavrov emphasised that the Taiwan issue remains strictly an internal affair for Beijing.





Lavrov asserted that China possesses every right to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. He criticised international debates on Taiwan as often detached from reality, accusing participants of manipulating facts while ignoring broader geopolitical contexts.





Several nations, he noted, publicly endorse the One-China policy yet pursue practices that preserve the current status quo in practice. Lavrov characterised this duality as a fundamental disagreement with the principle of China's national reunification.





Taiwan, according to Lavrov, is increasingly exploited as a tool for military-strategic deterrence against Beijing. He pointed to Western nations that appear keen to capitalise on the island's financial resources and advanced technological capabilities.





This includes lucrative arms sales, particularly costly weaponry from the United States supplied to Taipei, which Lavrov portrayed as a means to extract economic benefits under the guise of security cooperation.





Moscow's unwavering support for China on this matter finds formal expression in the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation, signed between Russia and China in July 2001. A key provision of this treaty commits both parties to mutual assistance in upholding national unity and territorial integrity.





Lavrov provided historical context, recalling that Taiwan has operated under self-governance since 1949, in the aftermath of the Chinese Civil War. Nationalist forces, defeated on the mainland by Communist troops, retreated to the island, establishing a separate administration there.





This longstanding schism continues to fuel tensions, with Lavrov warning against external interference that could escalate the situation. Russia's alignment with Beijing underscores a broader strategic partnership aimed at countering perceived Western encroachments in the Asia-Pacific region.





The remarks come amid heightened global scrutiny of cross-strait relations, as Beijing maintains its claim over Taiwan while the island bolsters its defences through international alliances. Lavrov's statements reinforce the Sino-Russian axis, positioning both nations against what they view as provocative actions by the West.





Such pronouncements also highlight Russia's pivot towards deepening ties with Global South partners and organisations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, where shared views on sovereignty issues prevail.





For India, observing these dynamics holds particular relevance given its own balancing act in relations with both Russia and major Indo-Pacific players.





Based On ANI Report







