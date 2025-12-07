



India is gearing up to establish its own space station by 2035, an ambition proudly announced by ISRO chairman V Narayanan. This statement was made during the 13th convocation ceremony of Centurion University, where the chairman highlighted the significant strides India is making in space exploration.





Narayanan emphasised that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly ascending to a prominent position in global space operations.





At present, there are 57 satellites orbiting the Earth serving the needs of the Indian populace, with plans to expand this number to around 150 within the next two to three years. This expansion reflects India’s commitment to strengthening its space infrastructure.





The chairman also detailed ongoing projects such as the Chandrayaan-IV programme and the Venus orbiter mission, signalling ambitious exploration goals beyond Earth’s immediate vicinity. A major highlight remains the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send Indian astronauts into space by 2027, marking a crucial milestone in India’s human spaceflight capabilities.





Looking further ahead, India plans to construct its own space station, with the first of five modules expected to be launched by 2028. This development will establish India as one of the few nations with independent space station infrastructure, enhancing its ability to conduct sustained scientific research in orbit.





In the same address, DRDO Director General (ECS) BK Das elaborated on India’s defence capabilities, particularly noting their remarkable impact during Operation Sindoor. This operation underscored how advanced defence technology and strategic preparedness have significantly bolstered India’s security outlook.





Governor and visitor of Centurion University, Hari Babu Kambhampati, chaired the convocation, reinforcing the call for graduates to embrace innovation and harness technology responsibly. His message encouraged young professionals to contribute creatively and ethically towards technological progress for society’s benefit.





This report illustrates India’s dual focus on advancing space technology and defence capabilities, reflecting a comprehensive strategy to assert its role as a major player in both domains over the next decade.





