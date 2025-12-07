



BEML Limited, a state-owned enterprise under India's Ministry of Defence, has forged a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd (KSOE) and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to jointly design, develop, manufacture, and support next-generation maritime and port cranes within India.​





This landmark partnership, formalised at BEML's headquarters in Bengaluru on 5 December 2025, targets both conventional and autonomous crane systems, complete with comprehensive after-sales services, spares provision, and training programmes.​





The collaboration aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities in the maritime sector under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.​





India's ports have long relied heavily on imported cranes, particularly from China, but this dependency faced restrictions following border tensions, prompting state-owned entities to seek alternative global partners.​





BEML brings its proven expertise in heavy engineering and defence manufacturing, while KSOE and HSHI contribute advanced shipbuilding technologies and heavy industries experience from South Korea.​





The MoU emphasises innovation in crane automation and efficiency, positioning the venture to meet rising demands from India's expanding port infrastructure and shipping needs.​





By leveraging this alliance, India seeks to reduce import reliance, enhance supply chain resilience, and create a robust ecosystem for port equipment production.​





The partnership also reflects broader governmental strategy to pair public sector undertakings with leading international firms, fostering technology transfer and skill development in critical infrastructure domains.​





Future phases may involve establishing dedicated manufacturing facilities, integrating local supply chains, and scaling production to serve both domestic ports and export markets.​





This development underscores India's proactive shift towards self-reliance in maritime technologies, promising economic growth, job creation, and strengthened strategic autonomy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







