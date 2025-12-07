BEML Partners With HD Korea And Hyundai Samho To Jointly Design, Develop & Manufacture 'Port Cranes' In India
BEML Limited, a state-owned enterprise under India's Ministry of Defence, has forged a strategic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd (KSOE) and HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) to jointly design, develop, manufacture, and support next-generation maritime and port cranes within India.
This landmark partnership, formalised at BEML's headquarters in Bengaluru on 5 December 2025, targets both conventional and autonomous crane systems, complete with comprehensive after-sales services, spares provision, and training programmes.
The collaboration aligns seamlessly with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing capabilities in the maritime sector under the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.
India's ports have long relied heavily on imported cranes, particularly from China, but this dependency faced restrictions following border tensions, prompting state-owned entities to seek alternative global partners.
BEML brings its proven expertise in heavy engineering and defence manufacturing, while KSOE and HSHI contribute advanced shipbuilding technologies and heavy industries experience from South Korea.
The MoU emphasises innovation in crane automation and efficiency, positioning the venture to meet rising demands from India's expanding port infrastructure and shipping needs.
By leveraging this alliance, India seeks to reduce import reliance, enhance supply chain resilience, and create a robust ecosystem for port equipment production.
The partnership also reflects broader governmental strategy to pair public sector undertakings with leading international firms, fostering technology transfer and skill development in critical infrastructure domains.
Future phases may involve establishing dedicated manufacturing facilities, integrating local supply chains, and scaling production to serve both domestic ports and export markets.
This development underscores India's proactive shift towards self-reliance in maritime technologies, promising economic growth, job creation, and strengthened strategic autonomy.
