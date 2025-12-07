



The Indian Army has operationalised on-site 3D concrete-printing technology in forward areas, a landmark advancement aimed at expediting and enhancing infrastructure development along strategic border zones.





This pioneering step was highlighted by officials from the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps, particularly in the region of Sikkim and nearby forward locations.





This breakthrough was achieved through a collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, under the ambit of Project PRABAL, which stands for Portable Robotic Printer for Printing Bunkers and Accessories. This project represents a significant technological enhancement in defence infrastructure innovation by integrating robotic automation into construction processes in high-altitude, challenging terrains.





The indigenous robotic 3D concrete printer is a sophisticated piece of equipment featuring a robotic arm, circular concrete mixer, piston pump, and an independent generator. What makes it especially suited for forward area deployment is its full vehicle portability and design optimised for rapid movement across mountainous landscapes, where traditional construction methods often face logistical bottlenecks.





Designed primarily for frontline deployment, this technology enables the swift construction of key protective installations like bunkers, sentry posts, and other defensive structures. The structural integrity and resilience of the printed concrete have been validated through live ballistic trials, confirming that these constructions meet stringent defensive standards and offer substantial protection against threats.





Operationally, the 3D concrete printing technology offers several strategic advantages. It allows for custom designs tailored to terrain-specific requirements, facilitating advanced camouflage and blending with the environment. Structures printed are noted for their improved blast and ballistic resistance, along with higher compressive strength compared to conventional concrete structures.





Moreover, the process ensures enhanced quality control and a more efficient use of local materials, reducing the logistical footprint typically associated with traditional construction. Speed is another critical factor, as 3D printing enables rapid infrastructure creation within tactically acceptable timelines, which is crucial during heightened operational readiness.





This adaptation of on-site 3D printing technology marks a significant leap for the Army’s engineering and operational capabilities. It promises fast, sustainable, and mission-oriented infrastructure development, especially vital in terrains where conventional construction can be slow and resource-intensive.





In parallel with this technological advancement, the Indian security forces also emphasised strengthening their technological expertise in unmanned aerial systems with the conclusion of a five-day Drone Technology Bootcamp in Manipur’s Chandel District.





The event, organised by Assam Rifles in collaboration with IIT (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad and supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aimed at boosting operational drone proficiency among various security agencies.





The training programme included 165 participants drawn from the Army, Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Territorial Army, as well as faculty members from IIT Dhanbad. Over the five days, the curriculum covered crucial aspects such as drone electronics, flight operations, sensor integration, communication systems, and the latest innovations in unmanned platforms.





Participants had the opportunity to engage with simulator-based exercises, practical drone demonstrations, and interactive discussions facilitated by expert instructors from IIT Dhanbad. The initiative underscores the security forces’ commitment to embracing modern technologies to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness in often hostile and difficult-to-access regions.





Together, these developments reflect the Indian Army’s ongoing strategic push to incorporate cutting-edge technology into its operational and engineering capabilities. The combination of advanced concrete 3D printing in forward areas and robust unmanned system training demonstrates a comprehensive approach to strengthening India’s defence preparedness, particularly in sensitive border regions.





Based On IANS Report







